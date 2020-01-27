Love Island viewers aren't buying Sophie's tears when they leave Connor

Things got tense between Connor and Sophie (Image: ITV2)

Connor Durman of Love Island is the last contestant to leave the village.

The 25-year-old, who has joined Sophie Piper, was eliminated along with his other half after the pair obtained the least amount of public votes.

He is the fourth contestant to leave the program of this series, after Eva Gale and Connagh Howard were abandoned and Ollie Williams resigned a few days later.

The islanders were shown deliberating on who to get rid of, and Paige said: “Either way, the village loses,” as Siânnise added: “We need to make the right decision for the right reasons.”

Then Mike had to present the group’s decision at the stake.

“This has been a really difficult decision for us because we love both Connor and Sophie not only as friends but as family, and seeing them leave would be a blow to all of us,” said Mike.

“We have decided to save this islander (Sophie) because they are an incredible person and bring a lot of energy to the village.”

Laura Whitmore then told Connor he had only 30 minutes to pack and leave.

Connor is out of Love Island (Image: ITV2)

After hearing the news, Sophie, tearful, told Connor: “I don’t know what to do,” to which Connor replied: “I just want you to be happy,” and added “only you know what’s right.”

He finally decided to stay.

As he left, Connor said: ‘Leaving the village without Sophie is not pleasant. But I just want him to be happy and follow his heart, whatever that means, if he were to meet someone or wait for me, we’ll see what happens. “

Sophie was upset after Connor’s departure (Image: ITV2)

Later that night, Sophie burst into tears and said: iento I feel like I should have gone with him. I don’t think I’m going to meet anyone else here. “

Fans turned to social media to express their surprise at the coffee bean vendor’s departure, and Sophie’s reaction after he hinted that he wanted her to go with him.

Mainly, they are not buying Sophie feeling sad about her departure.

Fortunately for Sophie, there seems to be new hope on the horizon with the new boy Wallace being chosen for a date.

Connor’s departure comes just before the arrival of two new islanders: Demi Jones, a 21-year-old Portsmouth-style advisor, and Wallace Wilson, a 24-year-old Inverness personal trainer.

Each has chosen three other islanders to cook: one as a starter, one as a main course and another as a dessert.

Love Island returns tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.





