Love Island summary: Callum dumps Shuaghna for Molly while Nas recovers with Eva

It is the episode of Love Island that we have all been waiting for – or fearing – when the boys returned from Casa Amor for a new ceremony.

And it did not disappoint.

There were savage dumps and emotional reunions, while Callum Jones went back to the main villa with the new girl Molly Smith on his arm, leaving Shaughna Phillips devastated.

While Nas Majeed earned back with Eva Zapico, leaving Demi Jones bewildered and leaving a new single.

Jess Gale also devastated Mike Boateng in a brutal speech as she joined the new boy Ched Uzor.

So if you had other plans for some reason, or just wanted to get up early in the night, this is what you missed in tonight’s episode.

Callum dumps Shaughna

Callum looked sheepish on his return to the villa (Photo: ITV2)

Although this may not be the biggest shock to viewers – since Callum kissed Molly earlier this week – Shaughna had no idea what was unfolding at Casa Amor and hoped he would remain loyal to her.

And Laura Whitmore came in to destroy that illusion.

During the disconnection session, the host asked if she thought her husband would remain loyal during his stay cation.

“I’m nervous, I’m preparing for the worst, hoping for the best, but I don’t have much faith,” she began.

Shaughna showed zero emotion on her face (Photo: ITV2)

“The last few days have definitely been an eye-opener, they made me realize that I am probably complaining too much about him and that I just miss him, so I want him back, preferably alone.”

It was then that Callum walked sheepishly into the villa with Molly on his arm, and the look on her face said everything.

And, right at the end, the episode ended, so we were probably all as devastated as Shaughna.

An award-winning cliffhanger if we ever saw one.

Nas compensates with Eva

Nas Majeed had his head well and truly turned by Eva Zapico (Photo: ITV2)

Unfortunately, this was not the only relationship that fell apart.

Nas decided, in the short time that he was away from Demi, that his head was well and truly turned by the new girl Eva.

When she saw the couple enter the villa together, she admitted: “I feel stripped. I feel like I didn’t have enough time with Nas, but it’s what it is at the end of the day. “

Demi was caught by his decision (Photo: ITV2)

As he discussed his decision, he explained that he felt he had a better “connection” somewhere else.

“It’s not a nice feeling and in all honesty I can’t blame Demi,” he replied.

“You’ve been great, Demi, but I just feel like we had a better connection in a short time.”

Judi James behavioral expert doesn’t quite agree …

There is love in the air for Paige and Finn, Siannise and Luke T

Paige and Finn are finally reunited (Photo: ITV)

Fortunately it was no doom, gloom and heartache for all couples.

Paige Turley became emotional when Beau Finley Tapp came in solo, meaning that they were still in a couple together and neither of them had been changed by a new arrival.

Elsewhere, Siannise Fudge and Luke T were also reunited, with Siannise admitting that she had slept with his eye mask every night since he left the villa.

New couples emerged throughout the villa, while previously single Rebecca Gormley chose to pair with Jordan Waobikeze and Luke M returned to the villa with Natalia Zoppa.

Jess steams to Mike in reconnecting speech

Jess Gale turned to Mike Boateng in the most brutal decoupling speech of the party when she decided to go for Ched Uzor.

Mike had returned to the main villa with Priscilla on his arms and seemed to forget that he had told Jess a few days before that she was the only girl for him.

Although that may have disappeared from his mind, the twins were well aware of his words and focused on his antics.

When Laura asked how she felt about his decision, she did not restrain herself and told the host: “I had my doubts about Mike.

“I felt Mike was unreliable and this clearly confirms it, so … It’s cool with me.”

Jess Gale turned to Mike Boateng when she collaborated with Ched Uzor (Photo: ITV2)

Mike had a good combination with Priscilla after revealing his feelings for Jess (Photo: ITV2)

She turned her attention (sort of) to Ched and said: “I would like to earn back. Since the boy entered the villa, he has shown interest in one girl and one girl.

“He is honest, sincere and so confident, I just feel that I can trust him.

“I never have to wonder if he is real, while I have done that in previous situations. When we are together, I feel that there is a natural connection. He is funny and I see us together in the outside world. “

But what will happen to all future relationships?

Unfortunately for all of us, ITV decided at the end of the episode to abandon their usual teaser, which means that we just have to be in Shaugna’s shine for exactly 21 hours.

