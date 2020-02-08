Love Island struck with complaints after the triangle Callum, Molly and Shaughna

Viewers were not happy with the love triangle (photo: ITV / REX)

Love Island was hit with more Ofcom complaints after the Thursday night episode in which Callum Jones got a relationship with Molly Smith.

Viewers were not impressed by the behavior of the 23-year-old jetty, that they sent 35 complaints to broadcaster Ofcom on Wednesday, with another 65 floods following Thursday’s link.

The main reason for last night’s complaints was the love triangle between Callum, Molly and Shaughna Phillips, confirmed by Ofcom to Metro.co.uk.

During the brutal decoupling session, Nas Majeed Demi Jones dived for Eva Zapico.

Despite all the drama, it wasn’t all bad news for the islanders such as Paige Turley and Finley Tapp, and Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman reunited, showing that they had survived the ultimate relationship test well.

While previously single Rebecca Gormley chose to collaborate with Jordan Waobikeze, and Mike Boateng – who was also single for Casa Amor – returned with Priscilla Anyabu – something Jess Gale was not entirely happy with.

She also chose to change things, to meet with Ched Uuzor, while her former sweetheart Luke Mabbott returned to the villa with Natalia Zoppa.

Shaughna was a stoic QUEEN during the drama (Photo: ITV2)

The awkward moment when Callum and Molly arrived back at the villa (Photo: ITV) In a first look at tonight’s episode, Shaughna and Molly are going to discuss things in a very uncomfortable conversation.

During the episode of Friday evening, the 25-year-old receives a dreaded text in which she invites her and new girl Molly for a one-to-one chat to clear the air.

While the two girls are on their way to catching up, Shaughna admits, “Well, this is uncomfortable, isn’t it.”

And to make matters worse – later in the day, the Manchester resident admits that bringing Molly back to the villa may not have had the best effect on Shaughna.

We’ll just have to watch to see how it all ends …

Love Island continues on ITV2 daily at 9 p.m.

