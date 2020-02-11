Love Island: Sophie Piper hints that some rows were staged at the villa

Sophie Piper claims that some of the arguments were staged (Photo: Rex – ITV)

Sophie Piper from Love Island has hinted that producers have staged some scenes that led to explosive lines in the show.

The younger sister of Rochelle Hulmes said bosses would send islanders to talk about certain topics during their time in the reality show, although she insists that it was not massively staged.

When asked if things were staged or happened organically, she replied: “A bit of both, but it is not staged enormously. Producers might suggest, “Why don’t you talk about this?”

Over the years, the reality show has come under fire after former islanders had revealed that they had to ‘photograph’ some moments on TV again.

Although on the other hand, Sophie admitted that some of the relationships and heated discussions in the show “took place organically.”

The death of Sianisse will remain with us forever (Photo: ITV)

There have been a few heated discussions about the show (Photo: Rex)

She added: “A lot happened of course. People think it is more staged than it actually is. “

Sophie, who was connected to Connor Durman during the show, further explained that she had heard people think that she was being driven by Connor – but she assured that this was not the case.

She added to Grazier Magazine: “I heard that people thought he was in control. Frankly, you see such a small part of what happens there; he was only nice to me. He did not check at all. I feel sorry for him being painted in that light. “

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Since leaving the villa Sophie has met Connor and they hope to go on a few dates.

She added: “It would be nice to go on a few dates and see what happens.

More: Love Island



“It would be nice to think that we can continue where we left off. It would start from the beginning and go on dates.

“I always like dinner, so I’d love to see him and go eat and drink, that would be ideal.”

Love Island has been approached for a response.

Love Island is broadcast on ITV2 on weekdays at 9 AM.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email at [email protected], by calling 020 3615 2145 or by going to the Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island’s Nas Majeed defends the dumping of Demi Jones while shouting: “Out of sight”

MORE: Love Island 2020: Shaughna Phillips “speechless” as Jamie Clayton plans to confront Callum Jones about Casa Amor