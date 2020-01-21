Love Island: Rebecca tells Connagh about Sophie's kiss with Connor

Well, that was awkward (Image: ITV)

Love Island viewers went into crisis tonight when the new girl Rebecca Gormley became super spy and told Connagh Howard that Sophie Piper had shared a secret kiss with Connor Durman.

Connagh and Rochelle Humes’ younger sister had come back together, but it seemed that Sophie was still interested in her OG partner and they had a private kiss while they confessed their feelings to each other.

Sophie then transmitted the general information to the girls, but Rebecca threw her hat to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, taking this confidential information and transmitting it to Connagh.

“I heard someone say that Sophie really kissed Connor yesterday,” he revealed.

“What was that, I’m sorry?” Connagh asked stunned. “Sophie kissed?”

“Yes … Sophie shared a kiss with Connor,” Rebecca continued, dropping the bomb and making it seem virtually effortless.

And it’s fair to say that the spectators were absolutely crazy about what just happened.

Rebecca telling Connagh Sophie kissed Connor #loveisland pic.twitter.com/t52rNEzQrx

– molly💫 (@mollygaffing) January 21, 2020

REBECCA SPILLING THE SOPHIE TEA AND CONNER THAT SHAUGHNA DRAINED CONNAGH BEFORE SOPHIE COULD? INJECT IT #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ZqCbOHrPPz

– yas (@ Adoomies1) January 21, 2020

Rebecca and Connagh talking. * insert Siannese * #loveisland pic.twitter.com/hKGNn2wsTt

– Nai (@Nai_Jama) January 21, 2020

Who gave Rebecca the right to tell Connagh about Sophie and Connor #LoveIsland?

– Sandra19to20🇳🇬🇮🇪 (@ sandra19to20) January 21, 2020

Rebecca telling Connagh that Sophie kissed OG is a bad move 🙈🙈🙈🙈🐍🐍🐍🐍 # LoveIsland

– Summaya❤️😝😎🤓😜 (@summaya_i) January 21, 2020

A fan wrote: “Who gave Rebecca the right to tell Connagh about Sophie and Connor?”

Another added: “Rebecca telling Connagh that Sophie kissed OG (Connor) is a bit of a bad move.”

Once again, we have to say it: it’s Love Island, not Friend Island! And Rebecca is making important movements. We love to see it.

Actually, all this is too difficult to handle: we already have an instant iconic moment tonight, thanks to Shaughna’s relatable toast comment after Rebecca’s initial arrival.

And let’s not even begin by mentioning the new link that is getting closer and closer. We can’t take the drama!

It will be a long and old winter. We are already too invested to get away.

