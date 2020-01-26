Love Island Paige's ex Lewis Capaldi claims he is as handsome as Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi infuriated his fans by saying that he was as handsome as Justin Bieber – and many said he looked even better.

The top singer, 23, announced on Twitter after a day of online jokes with Bieber that he was as hot as he and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.

He wrote: “I have decided that I am as good looking as Shawn Mendes and Bieber.”

And Bieber quickly confirmed that he agreed with Lewis, whose ex is Love Island 2020 candidate Paige’s Turley, by saying, “You are.”

His fans rushed to the comment section to let him know that he looks better than the Bieb.

One said, “I dare say … you are even cuter.”

Another insisted, “You’re a different league. Shawn and Bieber never could.”

A third added, “I’ll take you on each of those two days.”

The tweet Lewis shared with a selfie of his that looked into the camera has generated a staggering 200,000 likes since its release.

Lewis continued to work with Bieber when they were hanging out in LA on Friday.

They celebrated that Sir Lucian Grainge, chief of Universal Music, was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Scottish singer recently announced that he had no idea that his ex-girlfriend was part of the successful ITV2 dating show, and admitted that it would have been nice to have a warning.

Lewis, 23, and Paige, 22, were dated a few years ago, and it is even rumored that his hit Someone You Loved was written about them.

Paige is said to have hurt Lewis by cheating on him with his best friend Garry Greig, which has led some Love Island fans to brand her as a hypocrite.