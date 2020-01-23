Love Island mixes twins Jess and Eve in an awkward app

Well, that’s awkward (Image: ITV)

The former Love Island contestant, Eve Gale, called the bosses for mixing her and her twin sister Jess in the program application.

Although Eve became the first contestant to leave the show last week, it seems that her influence is still alive when she saw that a photo of her was being used in the Love Island app for her sister, Jess, who is still in the Ville.

Taking Instagram stories, in now deleted posts, Eve said the bosses did a rather awkward trick by choosing a photo of the wrong twin.

“You made a mistake,” he wrote. “That picture is mine, not Jess.”

It seemed that everything was water under the bridge, of course, since Eve encouraged fans to vote for Jess anyway, even if she wasn’t in the picture.

She added: “But everyone votes for my sister Jess even though that’s my picture hahaha.”

Lol indeed, hun.

Eve saw the error (Photo: @evegale)

However, she remains a supportive sister (Image: @evegale)

In other news related to the twins, a set of male twins presented in the Australian version of Love Island spoke exclusively with Metro.co.uk and they told us that they “really felt” for the girls after their separation.

Josh and Luke Packham explained to us what it really is to be a twin in the village. Josh even won his series, so they are people who know.

“Eve left so early that I really feel for her in that situation as a twin,” Luke said.

The twins broke away cruelly last week (Image: ITV) ‘It’s never nice, she will spend time on the Internet reading things about her sister. Even small things like Jess’s Instagram, Jess’s tracking will probably increase a little faster than Eve’s and, like twins, there’s always competition. “

More: Love Island



“Especially when you’re identical,” Luke said. “It definitely gets in the way.”

We can tell the girls, even their photos are mixed!

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island Siânnise Fudge’s reaction to Connagh Howard’s poached eggs by Rebecca Gormley makes the Internet frantic

MORE: Love Island Australia twins Josh and Luke Packham “really feel” for UK twins Eve and Jess after that early release

MORE: Sophie Piper from Love Island, forced to lose the challenge due to shock illness