Love Island living through Paige's jealousy while Demi takes Finn on a date

Paige was making a stink face during Finn’s appointment (Photo: ITV)

Paige Turley of Love Island suffered an unexpected turn when the boy Finlay Tapp was chosen by the new girl Demi Jones for a date.

Demi, along with fellow bomber Wallace Wilson, arrived at the villa just one day after Sophie Piper’s other half, Connor Durham, said goodbye. .

Newcomers joined a challenge of the cooking date for the islanders: three courses with three people for three quick dates.

Siannise was chosen by Wallace to make her first course, while he selected Paige to make her main course and Sophie was selected to prepare dessert.

Demi chose Finn to make the first course, Luke M to make the main course and Nas to make his dessert.

Despite getting an appointment, and being visibly worried that Wallace was Scottish, things soon got ugly when she was forced to see Finn’s date with Demi.

Finn looked like he was having fun (Image: ITV2)

While serving Demi prawns and mushrooms on toast (oh, the glamor), Paige stayed in the kitchen, literally holding the wooden spoon with which he would stir.

Working until it became a foam, it was up to Nas (who had finally managed to get an appointment, yes!) Convince her.

Sophie didn’t help the matter by trying and not listening to the conversation, making Paige feel worse when she said that Demi had called Finn “fit” when he hadn’t.

The entire exchange was a delight on social networks, as fans delighted in the hilarious display of jealousy.

I really like Finn … Paige and her bad vibes don’t deserve it 🥴 #LoveIsland

– Zac’s Wife (@RachelAgyefron) January 27, 2020

When the group’s main socialist goes to the bathroom and you have to talk to the introvert 😳😅 … # LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wPDyr0IwaG

– the name’s lozza 🍒 (@laurenlouiseldn) January 27, 2020

Siannese just says “You know what?” Too much #LoveIsland

– Hol (@ hollytaylor2202) January 27, 2020

Oh, get yourself paige #LoveIsland #paige #tit

– Louise Thornell (@ lout29) January 27, 2020

#Paige is simply not a good girl. Run Finish, run! #LoveIsland

– Sunshine Sonja (@ SunshineSonja1) January 27, 2020

Can anyone remind Siannese that it is not polite to speak with his mouth full #LoveIsland

– Tara 💋 (@TaraMacfarlane_) January 27, 2020

Demi and Wallace’s meetings with the other contestants were not examined, so we’ll have to tune in tomorrow to see how they fared.

Which means we will finally see Nas have the chance to win someone’s heart!

How will the islanders take Wallace? (Image: ITV / Rex features)

Demi is from Portsmouth (Image: Rex Features)

Earlier in the episode, Connor was forced to leave the village.

This followed him and Sophie receiving the least public votes.

More: Love Island



After the village deliberated, Mike handed Connor the overwhelming news, and Sophie decided to stay.

Love Island returns tomorrow at 9 p.m. on ITV2, followed by Love Island: Aftersun at 10 p.m.





