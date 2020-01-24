Love Island leaves the second contestant in a new link

The villa lost a child tonight (Photo: ITV)

Winter Love Island has evicted its second contestant after another shocking re-coupling.

Connagh Howard became the second islander to be abandoned from the villa after tonight’s events.

As it was the girls’ turn last week to face the ax, the villa tonight lost a boy.

After a busy week for the islanders thanks to the arrival of the new girl Rebecca Gormley, they gathered around the fire pit once more to see who would be the next person to leave the village.

As things were, several of the islanders’ relationships were at stake: from Sophie Piper and Connor Durman, Shaughna Phillipa and Callum Jones to the burgeoning couple Rebecca and Connagh Howard.

Leanne chose Mike, while Shaughna rejoined Callum. Sophie reunited with Connor, despite her fierce quarrel at the beginning of the episode, with the new girl Rebecca choosing Luke T in a shocking decision.

Paige chose to rejoin Finley, while Jess went for the new guy Luke M. Siannise chose last, choosing Nas.

The result follows the new link last week, where Eve Gale became the first contestant to lose her place in the program.

However, technically he is not the second person to leave the program, after Ollie Williams left only three days after the program, becoming the first to resign.

Connagh was abandoned (Image: ITV)

It has emerged in recent days that Ollie has really reunited with his ex-girlfriend, with whom he left the villa to reconnect.

Ollie and Laura had dated for 18 months after meeting at the university, but eventually quit due to distance, with Ollie living in Cornwall and Laura living in London.

He admitted that he had told Laura that he would go to the program on New Year’s Eve after he suspected his frequent trips to London before the show, and said he was not happy that he went to Love Island.

Ollie admitted that “it didn’t feel right” to approach Paige Turley on the show, and that was what made him realize that his “heart was elsewhere.”

He told the Sun: ‘Now I realize that Laura is the girl I want to marry. I am very grateful that he took me back. We are going to move together in London in the coming months. I can’t wait to start a life with her. “

