Love Island: Laura Whitmore's stylist reveals the inspiration behind the host's locker room

Love Island is back on our screens in a new location and with a new host, and its costumes have already caused a stir in social networks.

Since joining the reality TV show ITV2, Laura Whitmore has been praised for her “natural” and “attractive” behavior, and fans described her as the “perfect” replacement for Caroline Flack, who resigned in December after she was accused of assault.

But being the host of Love Island is much more than just presenting a television show.

With millions of viewers worldwide, the program offers an unparalleled platform: 2.9 million people tuned in to watch only the first episode of this series, which means that every detail, from water bottles to closets, draws attention .

1/11 Shaughna Philliips, 25

Shaugna is a London democratic services officer. She describes herself as “talkative, funny and intelligent,” and adds: “When you hear me talk about certain things, you will be surprised. I also like to stay with everyone.” His celebrity crush is Jack Fincham, while his ideal man is “tall, dark and handsome.”

2/11 Sophie Piper, 21

Medical PA Sophie is a native of Essex and is excited to spend time in the village. Her favorite celebrity is Anthony Joshua, she describes herself as “kind, funny and energetic.”

3/11 Leanne Amaning, 22

Leanne is a London customer service advisor. She describes herself as “funny” and is looking for love, but believes that she will need to learn to be more open while in the villa. His celebrity crush is Gerard Butler.

4/11 Eve and Jess Gale, 20

Eve and Jess are twins who are currently studying and working as VIP hostesses in London. Both say they are safe and easy to carry, and both choose Anthony Joshua as their celebrity crush.

5/11 Paige Turley, 22 years old

Singer Paige comes from West Lothian and is a “natural flirt.” She comes from a small town where everyone knows everyone, so she is looking for someone with a “different mindset.” His celebrity crush is Tom Hardy.

6/11 Siânnise Fudge, 25

Siânnise is a beauty consultant from Bristol who has “quite” experience with men, and knows what she is looking for. She describes herself as “daring and fun,” and her celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua or Ninety Leonardo DiCaprio.

7/11 Connor Durman, 25

The Conor coffee bean seller comes from Brighton, but has been living in Australia for the past four years. He has had two great relationships, “one good and one bad.” His celebrity crush is Maya Jama.

8/11 Mike Boateng, 24

Police officer Mike believes that his lovely nature will attract attention in the villa. His mother expects him to meet someone and move out of his house. In love with the celebrity? Beyonce and Rihanna.

September 11 Callum Jones, 23

Callum is a Manchester scaffolding that claims to have “builders jokes”, whatever it is. He is “a cheeky guy” but with his feet on the ground too. His celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

11/10 Nas Majeed, 23

The graduate and sports science builder Nas claims to be different from the boys who have been in the program before. He describes himself as “funny, caring and considerate, a complete person.” His crush is Aladdin’s star, Naomi Scott.

11/11 Ollie Williams, 23

Ollie owns a farm and heir to the Lanhydrock farm in Cornwall. He claims to be an “alpha male” but hopes to be “the target of all jokes.” He is a confessed attention seeker who carries his emotions in his sleeve. His celebrity crush is Lily James.

In previous years, it was known that Flack’s outfits were sold within minutes of her wearing them on the screen.

Notable outfits included Christopher Kane’s sweetheart neckline denim dress that he wore for the first episode of the last series and Essentiel Antwerp’s wide fuchsia halter neck dress he wore in one of the final episodes.

Now, it seems that Whitmore’s style options are already having a similar impact.

For the first episode of the series, the 34-year-old Irish host wore a jacquard floral suit from the luxury clothing brand for women Hasan Hejazi.

The jumpsuit featured a belt waist, deep neckline and ruffled sleeves. Within a few hours of issuing the episode, the brand revealed that the suit had sold out.

The woman behind that look was one of Whitmore’s stylists, Angie Smith, whose other clients include Davina McCall, Rochelle Humes and Geri Horner.

Smith has a predilection for creating worn out looks and is credited with making Holly Willoughby the fashion ticket he has become, with many of his This Morning looks causing significant sales spikes.

For Love Island, Smith says he plans to defend the pastel tones and patterns in line with the playful tone of the program and the location of Cape Town, where daily temperatures reach 29 degrees Celsius.

“Laura is a true chameleon in style and loves color and clothing,” Smith tells The Independent. “But for the show, we have opted for lighter shades and more summer styles.”

In terms of inspiration, Smith explains that she tends to dress Whitmore with looks inspired by the style icons of the sixties or seventies.

“I love Annie Hall, Jane Birkin and Bridget Bardot as references for Laura,” she says.

But the process is very collaborative. “Laura has a great sense of natural style, so it is always a true partnership,” says Smith.

“We always have a conversation before each project we work together and then I go and organize a mood box on how I interpreted Laura’s ideas.”

In terms of brands, Whitmore has already exhibited an eclectic mix of looks. He wore a pink cake-ready summer jumpsuit from Zimmerman for promotional photos, but then he chose a dirtier aesthetic for the first Love Island show: After Sun, which airs on Mondays after the main show, in which he wore a mini dress of structured leather from The Poderosa company.

Smith combined the dress with black stilettos from Saint Laurent.

While Whitmore favors some designer labels, such as Chrisopher Kane, most of his costumes come from mid-range brands.

Smith is based primarily on a combination of bohemian luxury labels, including Anthropologie and Free People, and minimalist French brands, such as Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Sandro.

There are also some lesser-known names, such as Dublin-based designers Joanne Hynes and Natalie B Coleman, whose hero product is a sweatshirt with “Sisters” written on it.

Unlike the Love Island contestants, who prefer fast fashion brands both on and off the show, when many are offered lucrative offers with brands such as Missguided and Boohoo, Whitmore will use items of sustainable origin in the program.

Those stilettos from Saint Laurent, for example, were bought at a thrift store.

“I love looking for customers in vintage stores and we regularly call green-label clothing,” says Smith.

For Whitmore’s wardrobe on Love Island, Smith will also take full advantage of the burgeoning fashion rental sector, whereby buyers can borrow designer items for a fraction of the price.

Rental websites such as By Rotation, The Endless Wardrobe and Hurr, which Smith is using, offer a wide range of luxury items from brands such as Rixo, Shrimps and Stella McCartney.

“Sites like these have a great approach to promoting favorite articles,” says Smith. “They are also becoming increasingly popular, particularly among influential fashion designers with ecological awareness such as Venetia Falconer and Niomi Smart.”

“Hopefully, it’s only a matter of time until Love Island contestants follow their sustainable steps.”

