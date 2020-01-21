Love Island fans see Sophie take drastic measures to stop Rebecca from stealing Connor

Love Island 2020 aired a new drama on Tuesday night when the fallout for Rebecca Gormley’s arrival aired.

The girls were nervous when the newcomer came in to steal their husbands after the dirty dance task.

Connor Durman was one of the guys who met Rebecca at The Hideaway after she made his heart beat faster.

He seemed pretty excited about the date and even admitted that he was going to wear something nice – without reassuring Sophie before she left.

Sophie admitted that she had problems after being selected by Connagh Howard the last time she reconnected. She was sure that it was the original she liked more than ever.

Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley was encouraged to meet Connagh

When he got back from his date, she was determined to find out how it went.

She was disappointed when he decided to talk to the boys about her first. He told them he was planning to stay with Rochelle Humes’ sister.

In fact, Rebecca sat down with Sophie before he did, and ended her appointments with him and Callum Jones.

The girls quickly asked her what she thought about all the boys and who she might want to steal.

Then Sophie used her own comments to prevent her from choosing her husband.

Rebecca had said she was looking for someone who was tall, dark, and handsome – and Sophie had exactly the man.

Sophie was not pleased that Connor had an appointment with Rebecca

She quickly appeared to make Connagh aware of the new girl, to make a claim for Connor.

Referring to the “big” comment, she said Connagh was the tallest man in the villa before mentioning Connor quietly.

On Twitter, fans mentioned the moment with a fan saying, “Look at how Sophie Connor sells the G to the new girl.”

Sophie said that Connagh was better suited to Rebecca

Another tweeted: “Sophie just offered Connor a G on a plate with Rebecca.”

A third said, “Sophie is trying to sell Connor with G to the new girl.”

Sophie took Connor to chat and shared his feelings with them before they sealed it with a kiss.

Love Island airs on ITV2 every night at 9 p.m.