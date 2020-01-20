Love Island fans are confused by the weather as participants wrap themselves in coats for the winter

Love Island fans questioned the weather in South Africa tonight as they watched participants wrap themselves in winter coats.

When the explosive episode came to an end, the audience watched in shock as the newcomer Finley and the original islander Sophie looked visibly cold.

The islanders gathered around the fireplace and Sophie tried to keep warm by wrapping a denim jacket around her legs.

Meanwhile, Finley made no attempt to hide the presumed cold temperatures as he wrapped himself warmly in a thick Moncler designer jacket.

Fans with eagle eyes on social media noticed the obviously cooler weather when they rushed to Twitter to ask why the islanders were wearing coats.

Love Island fans questioned the weather in South Africa tonight as they watched participants wrap themselves in winter coats

(Image: ITV)

One user asked, “Is South Africa cold? I’m confused as to why I see a Moncler.”

While other Finley’s jacket choices were funny when they shared a cryptic tweet, she wrote, “Finley you know it’s not cold enough for Moncler. Drip.”

A third added: “Guys, they all wear coats. Cape Town is cold and windy, it ruins it for me.”

The islanders gathered outside for the couple’s challenge, and Sophie tried to keep warm by wrapping a denim jacket around her legs

(Image: ITV)

Another user quickly noticed the weather and indicated that the participants are “always under the covers”.

The Love Island fan wrote: “Is it cold in South Africa? You are always under the covers? You think it is cold and you have to wear bikinis, haha.”

Despite the windy weather and cooler temperatures, the islanders continued to wear tiny bikinis and glamorous mini dresses for the evening.

Eagle-eye fans noticed the cooler weather when they rushed to Twitter to ask why the islanders were wearing coats

(Image: ITV / REX)

In the aftermath of tonight, Connor reacted angrily when Connagh’s entry turned Sophie Piper’s head and they finally met.

Siannise Fudge admitted tonight that she thought there was a good chance that Connagh would choose her, and confronted him with his decision.

The islanders were set by the alarm clock tonight when they were grilled about their knowledge of their partner.

The episode then ended with a teaser that unveiled the new bomb that comes to the villa as Rebecca Gormley on Monday night.

The episode then ended with a teaser that unveiled the new bomb that comes to the villa as Rebecca Gormley on Monday night

(Image: ITV)

Rebecca starred in a cheeky teaser clip tonight in which the new islander warned the current girls when she insisted that ‘nothing’ would prevent her from getting what she wanted.

She said dramatically to the cameras: “I’m going to the villa to find a man and there will be nothing to hold me back.

“Take care girls, I’m coming for your boys.”

* Love Island airs daily on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at webtv@trinitymirror.com or call us directly on 0207 29 33033