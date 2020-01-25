Love Island may have fled south suffocatingly during the winter, but an unmistakable cold has gathered around these previously indomitable Lotario qualifications. The audience has fallen lower than a pair of poorly adjusted speedos. The launch night’s audience declined 800,000 last summer, while the complementary show Unseen Bits struggled to fend off The Voice: wait, does that still exist? – and Channel 5 on how the Victorians built Britain. We are more interested in satanic mills than in romantic emotions.

But that is not the real problem. It is that the hormonal dynamics that the series could take for granted, a machine of perpetual movement of heart pain and discreet lust, no longer seems to shoot at all pistons. As the great contemporary philosopher and contestant of Love Island could have said in 2019, Lucie Donlan, things are not “bevvie.”

Friday’s new surprise link underlines the point. By right, we should face an epic demolition in Cape Town. An islander is about to be eliminated courtesy of the contestants. Sign: swollen chests, shaky pecs and enough testosterone to feed a limo on the way to a Conor McGregor fight while men try to hold on to their partners.

But no. Rebecca rejected the kind Connagh of Wales and expelled him, and it doesn’t seem to bother him. He packs his briefcase and crawls, something deflated, certainly not devastated. The rejections of the first week in The Apprentice have shown more anger. Perhaps he is secretly / not so secretly relieved to be leaving an “island”, in fact a mansion slightly apart in the hills, where the greatest challenge is not to find love but to negotiate suffocating boredom.

Love Island has struggled from the beginning with a slightly squeaky premise that lacks a built-in mechanism for conflict. There are no tasks to make a mess of, nor sarcastic judges to court. Participants rest around the pool enjoying “jokes” and waiting for a text message from ITV2. But they do it without context (apart from the increasingly indigent voice-overs of Iain Stirling). Oh, for a quick cut to Karren Brady looking puzzled, or David Walliams trying to liquidate Simon Cowell.

Love Island: Sophie says Connor’s behavior is “a little scary”

What used to drive the story were the libidos and the dueling egos of the islanders. But the Winter 2020 class is, with one possible exception, completely sensible. “Sensitive” is another word for “loudly boring” in reality shows. In a revealing way, all the emotion has developed outside the villa. First was the apocalypse of social networks about the secret story of farmer Ollie Williams as a great hunter.

Now, all the hatred of Twitter is coming to the coffee bean tycoon with excessive caffeine, Connor Durman, whose paranoid petulance has distinguished him from the rest of the house. On Friday, once again he becomes incredibly enraged with his partner Sophie Piper. That is after she jokes about the chiseled features and big blue eyes of the two new participants in the house (including Luke, a dead bell for Justin Bieber). He walks away, smoke literally coming out of his ears and nostrils.

This is Love Island, of course, so it is in the production suite where reality is set. Perhaps Connor has simply been edited to look like a grumpy controller. Either way, his double take when Sophie suggests that maybe he is slightly on the sensitive side, that is, scary, is worrisome. Has anyone told you that before?

The problem for ITV2 is that a reality television giant cannot survive alone with a grumpy boyfriend. You need a full deck of huge personalities. This year’s harvest is, however, an almost uniformly friendly group. And something kills a TV show faster than a group of strangers who get along well together? Imagine the X Factor if Cowell loved every audition or an apprentice in which Alan Sugar didn’t have the heart to fire anyone.

This is where we are with Love Island, despite the producers’ attempt to give life to the boys who ate the twins Jess and Eve. There is also a theory that bringing Love Island back to the depths of winter was a mistake. Summer Love Island does very well, according to this hypothesis, because we are about to fly somewhere sunny ourselves. Of course, we are likely to see superficial and good-looking people at the edge of the pool. Next week, we could be hallucinating next to them! Presented with the same scenario in the bowels of January and February, our positivity is replaced by persistent resentment.

However, ultimately, it is probably by the islanders. Where is the bad egg, the snake in the grass, the villain silently spinning his mustache? This year’s Island of Love does not have one. Instead, the program has told the story of a group of impeccable physical specimens inactive on sun loungers, trying not to seem as boring as they feel. However, more than once you can see the contestants disconnect and just try to do so. Is it any wonder that we, the bumpy, bumpy and un tanned public, follow suit and reach the remote control?

