Love Island affected by Ofcom complaints about Callum, Shaughna and Molly love triangle

Love Island has received new Ofcom complaints after the last episode showed a brutal disconnection session in which participant Callum Jones dumped Shaughna Phillips for new islander Molly Smith.

Metro reports that 35 complaints were sent to the broadcaster during the episode broadcast on Wednesday, February 5, and another 65 the following evening.

Fans seem to be concerned that the situation is similar to what happened to Amy Hart in the 2019 series, where she was emotionally destroyed after being dumped by friend Curtis Pritchard.

Amy recently called the Casa Amor experience “emotionally torturing.” The former participant stopped the series of ITV2 dating shows last year after he was dumped.

1/76 Lucie tries – and fails – to make “bev” happen

Love Island is known for adding new jargon to the British lexicon, but 21-year-old Lucie insists that “bev” means that a hot man didn’t understand.

ITV

2/76 Amber’s anti-chemistry with Callum

Straight-talking Amber quickly minced Callum, the first boy she worked with. After she corrected him when he said he looked younger than his 28 years, she confirmed that it was his wrinkles that made him older. She would then take off his sunglasses before dumping him to Anton during the next pairing.

ITV

3/76 Tommy’s Hannah Montana obsession

Sensitive boxer Tommy has been talking about his love for Miley Cyrus’s teen sitcom since day one. His fandom reached new heights when he serenaded Curtis with a rendition of her hit ‘The Climb’ to illustrate his way to winning Lucie’s heart. Aww.

ITV

4/76 The love triangle of Joe-Tommy-Lucie

Blonde surfer Lucie was an instant hit at the villa, with almost every boy trying a cheeky graft. She seemed torn between Tommy and Joe, each of whom became nuclear in their attempt to chase her. Tommy promised he would crawl to the moon and back after he knew her for about 24 hours. Nevertheless, Joe’s jealous moping eventually won.

ITV

5/76 Anton’s unique seduction techniques

The seduction skills of the self-assured Scotsman are both smooth and yet wildly capricious. His chat of one and a half minutes did not succeed in landing with one of the ladies from Love Island, which gave him a cold shoulder from Lucie, Anna and Mollie Mae.

ITV

6/76 The challenge for the cowboy

The ordinary challenge saw the boys strip to chaps and speedos before they limped on a bucking bronco and became covered with paint splashes. The performances varied from flexible (Michael and Sherif) to deeply clumsy (Callum and Joe).

ITV

7/76 Curtis friend zones Mollie Mae

Amy wavered a bit when newcomer Mollie Mae chose her husband Curtis to go with her for a date in the hot tub. She shouldn’t have worried: Curtis had befriended Mollie Mae and instead started gossiping about his fellow roommates.

ITV

8/76 Anton is disappointed

At the first coupling Anton seemed to be sure again that Anna would choose her. His confident smile upon hearing Anna complimenting the body of her mysterious love soon turned to disappointment when he realized she had been talking about Sherif.

ITV

9/76 Calum leaves the villa

The aircraft engineer hardly seemed to like our screens before he was ejected after Mollie Mae chose to work with Tommy.

ITV

10/76 Tommy makes his first cup of tea

Tommy shocked the nation when he revealed that he didn’t know how to make a cup of peppermint tea. With much coaching from Sherif, the boxer managed to impress Mollie Mae without realizing the truth.

ITV

11/76 Tommy convinces himself that he has made an omelet

Encouraged by his success, Tommy tried to boost his culinary game by impressing Mollie Mae with a breakfast omelette (with Curtis who cooked himself.) Tommy even seemed to convince himself that he was cooking the omelet, although he was messed up after Sherif had slipped that it really made.

ITV

12/76 Yewande’s search for love

Beautiful scientist Yewande had been unhappy in love at the villa – until she was selected for a date by newcomer Danny. The rest of the islanders encouraged her early romance, from a good word with Danny to criticizing Mollie Mae’s attempt to chase the new boy for herself.

ITV

13/76 Sherif’s mystery departure

Nine days in the Love Island bosses series confirmed that Sherif was suddenly thrown out of the show after “breaking the rules of the villa”. The 20-year-old confirmed that his departure was due to his “bad judgment”, but it remains unknown what rule he broke.

ITV

14/76 Curtis and Amy are half a pair

Amy may never have had a boyfriend, but she was the first girl to officially make it in the villa – more or less. During a date in the hideout, Curtis asked her to become exclusive, which ultimately resulted in receiving the very high school label from ‘half-girlfriend’.

ITV

Amber opens

Amber gained a reputation for wilting glances and reducing putdowns, but a man was able to get past her icy appearance. Firefighter Michael proved that he could adopt her self-appointed diva attitude and was rewarded with a kiss on the second attempt.

ITV

16/76 Anton’s bad chat is getting worse

With Sherif from the villa, Anton resumed his movements on Anna. This time it went even worse than before, in which the Scot accidentally compared her to Mollie Mae and called Anna beautiful ‘inside’. He thought the chat went well; Amber and Michael’s dressing quickly put him in place.

ITV

17/76 Tommy’s romantic meal

Tommy was instructed to make a starter for his date with the new girl Maura. “I’ve never put so much effort into cheese in my life,” he said, carving lovehearts from limp cheddar. The result, two slices of ketchup and white bread smeared with mayo, proved that Maura’s continued lust for the 20-year-old boxer is made from powerful stuff.

ITV

18/76 The girls are crazy about Maura and Elma

Amber, Yewande and Mollie Mae saw their respective partners meet the new girls from the balcony. “Confident sh * ts,” Amber fumbled, while Mollie blurted out their flirty smile.

ITV

19/76 Michael confronts Amber

Michael calls Amber’s behavior ‘childish’ after the cosmetician agreed on his date with Maura.

ITV

20/76 Tommy and Mollie Mae are fighting

Mollie Mae was not happy when Tommy was interested in the new girl Maura and was not afraid to let the boxer know how she felt.

ITV

21/76 Amy and Lucie drop out

Lucie stood up crying for herself after Amy accused her of not having spent enough time with the girls. Is Lucie just not a girl girl, or has Amy chased her away?

ITV

22/76 Maura is from Tommy

Maura had set her sights on the 20-year-old boxer from the start, and things got steamy when she got him into bed. Her direct seduction techniques turned out to be a little too exciting for Tommy, who was getting a little warm and bothered by the blankets. Wait till he sees her eating a popsicle …

ITV

23/76 Maura’s infamous pillow

Maura was full with a factor of 50 on Tommy when she put him on the couch in an ambush. Tommy put his boxing training into practice when he avoided her pillow, while a jealous Mollie Mae watched from behind a pot plant.

ITV

24/76 Jordan and Tom enter the villa

Anna and Maura were the only two girls who had not been selected to pair, and went on a date with the new boys: 29-year-old Tom and 24-year-old Jordan.

ITV

25/76 Joe and Elma are leaving the villa

The islanders voted for the pair that they thought was the least compatible, making the Joe-Lucie and Anton-Elma couples vulnerable. The audience tuned Joe and Elma, ending the tumultuous relationship between the surfer and the sandwich maker (and Anton again left single).

ITV

26/76 Anna and Jordan go a step further

Anna and Jordan sealed the deal with a sensual kiss, whereby Anna later rated the model as a 10/10 kisser.

ITV

27/76 Arabella arrives – and immediately shakes things up

After he had sworn to Yewande that a new girl would not turn his head, Danny was immediately beaten with fellow model Arabella after their flirty first date.

ITV

28/76 Yewande imposes it with Danny

Yewande felt danger and attempted to be more affectionate with Danny and kissed him for the rest of the islanders.

ITV

29/76 Curtis makes a sniffing faux pas

During a challenge, a blindfolded Curtis Arabella accidentally gave a 10/10 kisser, while giving his half-girlfriend Amy a measly seven. Amy was not happy, stormed away followed by an apologetic Curtis.

ITV

30/76 Arabella challenges Yewande

Arabella stirred the pot when she accused Yewande of being overly possessed by Danny and told her a few non-complementary comments Danny had made about her to start. A destroyed Yewande soon realized that her early romance was in serious danger.

ITV

31/76 Maura is angry with Tom

Maura’s carrot-swallowing skills earned her first place during the bunny challenge at the gym, giving her a night in hiding as a prize. Maura chose Tom to join her, but things moved quickly south after she had heard him brag about the boys about inventing whether the Irish beauty was “completely in the mouth.” Tom was given a destructive dressing and one night in the hiding place was firmly off the cards.

ITV

32/76 Yewande is leaving the island

Danny chose Arabella during a clutch, leaving Yewande as the eliminated singleton. She was devastated to leave best friends Amber and Anna behind, but Danny was left with a destructive shot: “What goes around comes around.”

ITV

33/76 Danny is confronted with Amber’s wrath

Amber was furious after watching Danny kiss Arabella the same evening that Yewande left the villa. She had some choice words for the model, although Danny remained calm and collected during the confrontation.

ITV

34/76 Curtis and Tommy share an intimate moment

After explaining how much their friendship meant to each other, Tommy and Curtis shared the first moped kiss of the season. Maybe if Turtis dumped their girlfriends, could it go all the way up to £ 50k?

ITV

35/76 Twitter shakes things up

During a challenge where the islanders read the tweets of the public, some couples were shaken seriously. Amy was summoned because she felt Curtis was ‘wrong’. Lucie and Tommy were named as a good potential couple and Mollie Mae was accused of forging her relationship with Tommy because of the prize money.

ITV

36/76 Mollie Mae is worried about Lucie

The Twitter challenge made Mollie Mae Tommy’s new friendship with Lucie re-examine. After a chat with Mollie Mae, the boxer told Lucie to stop being so loving with each other. A dissatisfied Lucie complained about the new ‘rules’ that were imposed on her, but also refused to exclude a potential relationship with Tommy during a chat with the girls.

ITV

37/76 Maura confronts Tom – again

Maura was not happy to hear that Tom had called her “attention seeking” and “cringey” behind her back. She rushed to him and confronted him, later making it clear that he had blown his second chance.

ITV

38/76 Arabella and Tom are dumped from the island

After four couples were left vulnerable after a public vote, the three safe couples decided that Arabella and Tom should be the couple to leave the villa. Maura consoled a devastated Danny, but didn’t seem so sad about losing Tom.

ITV

39/76 Lucie confesses her feelings for Tommy

Encouraged by Anton, Lucie revealed to Tommy that she would be interested in re-lighting their romance. Tommy told her he was happy with Mollie Mae, and later told Mollie about Lucie’s confession, which made Mollie the Cornish surfer “muggy” because she didn’t come to her first.

ITV

40/76 The girls are going on vacation to Casa Amor

Six new boys came into play when the girls took a trip to Casa Amor. An excited Maura immediately pleased Dennon, while the 6ft 7-inch basketball player Ovie immediately started with Anna, jeopardizing her relationship with Jordan.

ITV

41/76 Six new girls cause the boys to have doubts

Back at the villa, the heads also turned when six new girls arrived. Jordan flirted with Jourdan, Anton shared a bed with Belle and Danny seemed ready to continue with his Arabella heartache. Michael and Curtis started questioning their own apparently solid partnerships, thanks to the beautiful newcomer Joanna. Anton remained hopeful about his chances of finally finding love: “I have six new chances not to get bored.”

ITV

42/76 Curtis tells Jourdan that he wants to earn her back

Curtis took a risk and explained it all to Jourdan, telling her that he would choose to recover with her about Amy. Beaten with Danny, jourdan Jourdan politely off him: “Stay loyal to the situation you are in now, because I need you as a friend,” she said.

ITV

43/76 Michael kisses Joanna

The romance of Michael and Amber seemed dead in the water when Michael finally made the switch to the new girl Joanna.

ITV

44/76 Amy admits that she has fallen in love with Curtis

While at Casa Amor, stewardess Amy revealed to Mollie Mae that she had fallen in love for the first time: “(Curtis) is my absolute favorite person,” she grumbled, revealing that their divorce had made her realize that she was him. In the villa, Curtis wrote their time apart for a completely different realization: that their relationship had serious problems and he might not have been completely interested in her. Yikes.

ITV

45/76 There were a few uncomfortable disconnections after Casa Amor …

Amy was delighted that Curtis had chosen to mate with her – although she would soon discover that he had switched another girl and told everyone that their relationship needed work. Michael fed back to Joanna and let Amber be single – and definitely smoking. Poor Jordan saw Anna return with basketball player Ovie, although she felt more apologetic about it than Michael.

ITV

46/76 … Although romance is not completely dead

Mollie Mae collapsed in relieved tears when she saw Tommy waiting for her, with her favorite cuddle elephant Ellie-Belly. Anton was finally in a romantic couple with Belle, Lucie in combination with the new blonde bombshell George and Maura resembled sensitive Marvin.

ITV

47/76 Michael and Curtis absorb some heat

After seeing Amber in tears, Anna approached Michael’s neckpiece and accused him of leading Amber further by not expressing his doubts about their relationship earlier. Michael went on the defensive and called Anna and Amber “childish.” In the meantime, a tearing Amy Curtis dressed as they had made movements on Jourdan: “Do you know how worthless I feel?”

ITV

48/76 Maura serves some cold, harsh truth

As Amy discussed her drama with Curtis to Maura and Lucie, she seemed to be forgiven: “I love him,” she said. A questionable Lucie intervened: “But does he love you?” A furious Maura chose less subtly: “Why do you ask her that? He doesn’t do that!”

ITV

Lucie tells Tommy that she has feelings for him – again

After Tommy had taken Lucie apart to check if they were still friends, she confessed that she was still attracted to him, wish she had chosen him over Joe and thought of him the whole time she was in Casa Amor. Again, Tommy wiped her and said he was still beaten with Mollie Mae – maybe a third time luck, Lucie?

ITV

50/76 Tommy and Mollie Mae are getting serious

After Lucie’s final statement, Tommy reassured Mollie Mae by telling her how much he liked her. Mollie Mae confessed that she could see herself falling in love with him before Tommy admitted that he was already falling.

ITV

51/76 Anna and Jordan are blowing up their romance again

When Anna returned to the villa and saw that Jordan was still single, she seemed to question her new romance with Ovie. After a few flirting conversations with her old flame, she told Ovie that she and Jordan might not be over …

ITV

52/76 Curtis and Amy split up

Amy was so determined to work out what had happened and suddenly her perfect half relationship derailed that she made a checklist to sort it out. But after a sincere conversation, Curtis effectively ended things by telling Amy that he could not guarantee that he would remain loyal to her.

ITV

53/76 Maura reveals the biggest plot turn this year

In a characteristic unpredictable move, Maura revealed to Lucie that she was in love with the new single Curtis. “I want him to teach me how to dance,” she said, calling him “beautiful.”

ITV

54/76 Double dumping

Villa BFFs Maura and Lucie were both tired of their Casa Amor romances, so they agreed to tell the boys – as a group. George and Marvin sat down and pied together, with Marvin reacting indignantly and George barely keeping a straight face.

ITV

55/76 Anna chooses Jordan

Ovie may have seemed her perfect husband at Casa Amor, but Jordan looked again at Anna when she returned to the villa. Anna sat down for a chat with the relaxed basketball player, but things got heated up quickly. Ovie stormed away before Anna was on her way to a sneaky balcony sniff with Jordan.

ITV

56/76 Tommy comes with the perfect proposal

Tommy decided it was time to ask Mollie Mae to be his girlfriend. As with cooking, writing is not Tommy ‘strong point, so he asked Curtis to write him a love note in an eyeliner (who knew there were no pens in the villa?) Mollie Mae found the note tied to her toy Elly Belly, and luckily agreed to make things official with Tommy.

ITV

57/76 The “travel agency” strikes again

Not long after Danny came into contact with Yewande and Arabella, the two girls were packed, giving presenter Iain Sterling the nickname Danny “the travel agent” because of his talent for sending girls to the airport. New partner Jourdan was the last girl under the curse of Danny, because the couple got the least votes, although this time Danny was also started from the villa.

ITV

58/76 Amy leaves in a heartbreaking tone

As she prepared to leave the villa, Amy took her ex Curtis aside for a chat. Days after Curtis ended their relationship, she told him: “You’ve turned my whole world around and made it a kind of craziness. I just wanted you to be happy. And you won’t be able to be happy like me while Curtis burst into tears, she continued, “I want us to be best friends and I want us both to find someone … I’m not ready to meet anyone else in the next three weeks.”

ITV

59/76 Amber makes Michael’s wrist beat faster

He may be paired with Joanna, but it was Michael’s ex Amber who made his wrist race the fastest during the dirty dance competition. Amber was happy to hear it and said, “So at least now I have something, I can’t just sit and hang around because I know I’ve raised his heart rate the most! “

ITV

60/76 Anton and Belle hit the rocks

She may have shaved his butt, but Belle reached the breaking point after a series of Anton slip-ups. She was not happy that he kissed Anna in the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge and ended a confrontation in a heated exchange at the nightclub

ITV

61/76 Joanna and Michael say goodbye to each other

After it was revealed that Joanna and Michael could not stay in the villa together, their islanders chose to pack Joanna. She was less than impressed by Michael after it became clear that he did not want to follow her out of the door, refused a hug and called him a “snake” for his stay.

ITV

62/76 Ovie kisses new girl India

Ovie kisses new girl India on the terrace after she has stolen her from Chris

ITV

63/76 Michael finally admits that he still likes Amber

After weeks of violent denial, Michael finally pulled Amber aside to tell her that he still had feelings for her.

ITV

64/76 Amber recovers with Greg

Amber was forced to choose between old flame Michael and new romance Greg. “It’s hard to choose whether you go with your heart or your head … it was hard,” she said, before choosing the Irish rugby player Greg.

ITV

65/76 Francesca rescues Michael in her reconnecting speech

After Amber had chosen Greg, Francesca only had one man to choose from – Michael. She didn’t seem too happy with the consolation prize: “I personally really went to great lengths to find a connection with someone here and if you’re an expert, I hope you might give me a few things,” she told Michael. “I think you’re a great person, and I don’t really have another choice.”

ITV

66/76 Chris and Harley are getting closer

Chris and Harley shared their first kiss after Harley admitted that “you can laugh in bed”.

ITV

67/76 Michael and Francesca leave the villa

Islanders decided that Michael and Francesca were the weakest of the bottom three pairs and dumped them out of the villa. Michael got off well with Amber and admitted that he was not “the nicest person” in recent weeks and said he was happy that Amber got along well with Greg.

ITV

68/76 The Sidebar or Shame challenge swings a few couples

Islanders learned that headlines that “staged” the relationship between Maura and Curtis, that India was accused of forging its affection for Ovie, and that Molly-Mae was “bored” for both her love for Tommy and her happiness for Maura and To counterfeit Curtis. Chris stuck his foot in it when he said he thought a headline was about two islanders meant for each other, about him and India and not about Harley.

ITV

69/76 Jordan is going on a kamikaze mission

Although he had asked Anna for his girlfriend only two days earlier, Jordan decided that his emerging romantic feelings for India were too powerful to ignore. On Curtis’s advice, he pulled India aside and began to confess his feelings before Anna rushed to him to give him some of his thoughts. Was it worth it? Well, Jordan has discovered that India absolutely sees him only as a ‘mate’.

ITV

70/76 Anna goes nuclear

It wasn’t long before Anna Jordan gave a dressing, accompanied by Maura and Amber who were just ready to lie in the lothario. “You ask a girl to be your girlfriend and you touched her two days later?” Anna shouted. “It is irreverent for her to sit there like a damn mug!”, Amber added. “You are a f * cking liar,” Maura shouted for a good measure.

ITV

71/76 Curtis lands in hot water

Curtis got a lot of anti-aircraft because he advised Jordan to tell India how he feels without first talking to Anna. Apart from some harsh words from Maura, Anna let him sit down and told him he was a “narcissist” and said, “You move like you’re such a good person, but you’re not.”

ITV

72/76 Anna says goodbye emotionally

Anna, Jordan, Harley and Chris were all dumped out of the villa after a public vote. Although she seemed happy to leave Jordan, Anna Molly left Mae, Amber and Maura in tears after telling them: “I am so grateful for the three of you because I feel I have found love for you.”

ITV

73/76 The couples go on their latest date

Helicopter flights, hunting trips and candlelit dinners … the remaining five couples enjoyed their latest dates in this particularly romantic episode. Tommy and Molly-Mae became serious over dinner and talked about how they might even be ready to live together.

ITV

74/76 “Meet the parents”

In one of the most popular segments of the series, each participant received visits from family members – and allowed them to present them to their respective partners. Cut Curtis’ mother unable to say “Maura” (she kept saying “Moira”), Greg’s mother gave Amber a shamrock cord and Anton’s mother gave Belle a razor so that she could continue to shave his ass.

ITV

75/76 Anton and Belle are dumped for the final

Poor Anton. He wasn’t very lucky during Love Island, and even his relationship with Belle seemed pretty boring. But it was still a surprise – if only for him – when the couple was voted down by the public in the penultimate episode. “It’s going well,” he whispered confidently to Belle before the results were announced. Reader, they were not.

ITV

76/76 Amber and Greg pull a shock victory

Was it Greg’s love poem praising Amber’s ass? Was it because he can work up a wall? Was it the fact that he just isn’t Michael? Whatever it was, the crowd warmed so much for Amber and Greg that they overlooked the fact that they had known each other for two weeks and had named them winners of Love Island 2019. Bookie favorites Molly Mae and Tommy came in second, with Ovie and India third and Curtis and Maura in fourth.

ITV

She later revealed that she had 12 therapy sessions while on the show and cited her mental health as a major factor in her decision to quit.

Love Island fans have also been criticising the other male contestants on this series after they approached Shaughna to tell her that Callum had got on well with Molly at Casa Amor.

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.

