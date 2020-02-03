Love Island 2020: What is Casa Amor and who is going to be there?

Casa Amor makes his long-awaited return to Love Island and tests how the current couples in the reality TV show face each other.

Since it was first introduced in 2017 as a surprise twist, the arrival of Casa Amor has been an expected and exciting event for enthusiastic fans of the ITV2 show.

And now, during Love Island’s very first winter series, it’s back and stirs the pot with 12 brand new participants.

As ordinary viewers of the dating contest will know, the introduction of Casa Amor means the separation of the current cohort of islanders.

During the Monday evening episode of the television program, the boys will be notified by text message that they are going on a “boy’s holiday” and have to leave their South African villa in silence.

The male Love Island participants are accompanied by new female islanders in Casa Amor (ITV2)

Without the girls’ knowledge, the boys will venture to a second villa, also known as Casa Amor.

There they will be accompanied by six new female islanders: Natalia, Eva, Molly, Jamie, Priscilla and Jade.

Meanwhile, after realizing that the boys have all disappeared, the girls in the original villa receive a visit from host Laura Whitmore.

Whitmore will then tell the girls to join six new male roommates: Jordan, Ched, Josh, Alexi, George, and Biggs.

The female islanders are accompanied by new boys in the Love Island villa (ITV2)

Several people expressed their excitement about the return of Casa Amor, with one person noticing that this tends to result in “iconic moments” in the show.

“CASA AMOR HAPPEN !!! BRING ON THE DRAMA !! Tweeted one person.

“I can’t wait until” my head has changed guys “and” I’m happy, but I could be happier “moments after Casa Amor,” another commented.

Last year it was the first time the female islanders were sent to Casa Amor instead of the boys.

1/11 Shaughna Philliips, 25

Shaugna is a democratic services officer from London. She describes herself as “talkative, fun and smart” and added, “If they hear me talking about certain things, they will be shocked. I also enjoy being with everyone.” Her famous crush is Jack Fincham, while her ideal husband is “tall, dark and handsome”.

2/11 Sophie Piper, 21

Medical PA Sophie is from Essex and is excited to spend some time in the villa. Her celebrity-crush is Anthony Joshua, she describes herself as “friendly, fun and energetic”.

3/11 Leanne Amaning, 22

Leanne is a customer service adviser from London. She describes herself as “nice” and is looking for love, but thinks she needs to learn to be more open in the villa. Her famous crush is Gerard Butler.

4/11 Eve and Jess Gale, 20

Eve and Jess are twins who are currently studying and working as VIP hostesses in London. Both say they are confident and easy going, and both choose Anthony Joshua as their crush on celebrities.

5/11 Paige Turley, 22

Singer Paige is from West Lothian and is a “natural flirt”. She comes from a small village where everyone knows everyone, so she is looking for someone with “a different mentality”. Her celebrity crush is Tom Hardy.

6/11 Indian Fudge, 25

Siânnise is a beauty consultant from Bristol who has “a lot of” experience with men and therefore knows what she is looking for. She describes herself as “cheeky and fun”, and her celebrity is Anthony Joshua or Nineties Leonardo DiCaprio.

7/11 Connor Durman, 25

Coffee bean seller Conor is from Brighton but has lived in Australia for the past four years. He had two big relationships, “one good, one bad”. His celebrity crush is Maya Jama.

8/11 Mike Boateng, 24

Police officer Mike thinks that his charming character will attract attention at the villa. His mother hopes that he will meet someone and leave her house. Famous love? Beyonce and Rihanna.

9/11 Callum Jones, 23

Callum is a scaffolding from Manchester claiming to have “banter of the builders” – whatever that is. He is “a cheeky guy” but also sober. His famous crush is Megan Fox.

10/11 Nas Majeed, 23

Graduated in sports science and builder Nas claims to be different from the boys who have been in the show before. He describes himself as “funny, caring and thoughtful – a well-rounded person”. His famous crush is Aladdin star Naomi Scott.

11/11 Ollie Williams, 23

Ollie owns an estate and heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall. He claims to be an “alpha male”, but expects to be “the target of all jokes”. He is a self-known attention seeker who carries his emotions on his sleeve. His famous crush is Lily James.

.