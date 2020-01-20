Love Island 2020: Sophie and Mike Choque is a fundamental lesson for all of us

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Let’s face it, we all underestimate Sophie Piper on Love Island and last night she proved to be the true hero of the town when she closed Mike Boateng in the most eloquent and dignified “crash” in the ITV2 program.

For context, the scathing cliffhanger last Friday saw Connagh Howard throw a huge key in the works when he decided to join Sophie, despite Connor Durman’s claim that they had the strongest relationship in the house.

However, everyone, except Connor, was responsible for reprimanding Connagh, also known as Connor with a G, although he owed no loyalty to Connor, there is definitely a spark with Sophie, while he has not boasted of a trio or sleep with more than 100 women. or caused hundreds of Ofcom complaints.

Mike tried to get into Connagh’s relationship with Sophie during Love Island last night (Image: ITV)

And Sophie had none of that (Image: ITV)

And Mike seemed more upset than anyone, sitting with Connagh to explain where he thinks the model went wrong. Big mistake. Sophie found out about Mike’s conversation and put the police officer firmly in place, quite well. There were no screams, no wild accusations were thrown like a beach ball, but Sophie, very quiet, told Mike to worry about his.

Metro.co.uk’s body and behavior expert, Judi James, explains why this was a crucial moment in the history of Love Island to be held for years to come.

Mike Didn’t Mike see Love Island last summer? The time Curtis and Amy got together early and then sat down presumably giving relationship advice as a newly married couple just before separating in the most traumatic and most dramatic way? Judi gasped.

Sophie’s words with Mike were a great triumph (Image: Rex)

“ PC Mike seems to be a charming guy, but he clearly seemed to think that an early engagement with Leanne gave him the role of power in the house and his alpha behavior has seen him in a fully open position while calling the contestants to what it seems Be his love clinic When alpha rival Connagh was late to the group to apparently steal Sophie from under the chompers of her “child” Connor, Mike took action taking Connagh aside to talk a little.

“ On Love Island, this would normally be the signal for Sophie, apparently passive, to fall back into the arms and teeth of little Connor, but instead we witnessed one of the best moments of Love Island when she dropped her dimples and went into action. , scolding Mike for interfering, and all in a very adult and assertive way, destroying his alpha state in the process.

Better Even better, it was for the second time, taking her friend Shaughna with her to share the fun. I’ve seen the women of Love Island get trapped many times, but always with the classic head shaking technique, point the finger and shout that it seems like a state of aggressive excitement, but Sophie and Shaughna were forensic instead of angry and dramatic.

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘Mike went down to apologize, but his” You know you can always come to me for advice “exit phrase suggests that he is still eager to sit in his relationship counselor seat, although he later apologized to Connagh.

“ Of course, this is more about a battle of territorial alpha power than a match and should continue unless Connagh submits, which would mean that Connor would make another move on Sophie (watch my videos here to see how interested I am in that relationship (no!)

Love Island fans could not be less excited by Connor if they tried, and we are not the only ones who sent Sophie and Conoagh to go to the end.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island recap: Connor Durman struggles to let go while Sophie Piper defends the new man Connagh Howard

MORE: Love Island Connor Durman wildly compared to You Gold Joeberg and we are living for memes