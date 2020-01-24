Love Island 2020: Mike Boateng and Luke Trotman discuss not about Leanne

What is the problem between Mike Boateng and Luke Trotman? (Image: ITV2)

What is the problem between Mike Boateng and Luke Trotman on Love Island? I thought it was Leanne Amaning, then think again.

Last night’s episode saw Luke breaking into the villa with his newcomer Luke Mabbott and immediately Mike took out his daggers.

Even Leanne could predict a mutiny, whispering to herself: “Oh, I hope Mike doesn’t do anything.” I hope this doesn’t turn sour. “

He did, however, almost immediately.

While Leanne is certainly a difficult point between the police officer and the semi-professional footballer, there is more to this dispute than it seems, according to Metro.co.uk body language expert Judi James, who also told us why Mike and Leanne were doomed. long before Luke arrived in the last episode of Love or Lie Island.

‘Mike has spread out loud and proud in the village, assuming the role of alpha leader and protector of” his boys “, as well as advisor for relations with girls. However, with power comes pressure and they tested him last night when a dishonest man entered his territory, making some quick challenges to his authority, “he explained.

‘Mike and Leanne had conveniently devised enough clues to be less cemented than we all expected in time to suggest that any newcomer would turn their heads. In case the fans hadn’t understood, there was that last and emphatic “No” that came without hesitation or signs of guilt when another of the girls asked him if Mike was his type.

Meanwhile, Mike was on the balcony showing that his police training had not been wasted while watching Leanne’s body language like a hawk. In addition to the hard stare as the girls prepared for their new arrival, Mike showed several signs of anger and stress, from a meticulous pounding of his wine glass to a very pronounced blow of his tongue, which is a sign of rejection and disgust.

Did Leanne tell Mike what his “type” is? The producers of Love Island tend to book on request when it comes to newcomers from the villa, which means that Mike would have already been cautious that a type of profile “ideal” for Leanne entered the program. He also knew that Leanne had been sending mixed signals since they were paired, leaving him confused and quite anxious about their relationship.

Luke Trotman is expertly stirring the pot (Image: Rex)

Mike and Leanne have been on the rocks all week (Image: Rex)

“I suppose Mike knew that Leanne’s” type “is not an act of juvenile tribute by Justin Bieber, which means he improved the smiling and confident Luke T, presumably also cautious enough to detect the fact that a new predator Luke, also male, could also be behind his Alpha crown.

‘Luke confirmed his potential release for leadership status when he had all existing villamates reveal their letters in terms of the status of their relationship. This was a very powerful technique in terms of taking control by causing them all the problems and immediately provoked conflicts between Paige and Fin and possible problems for the super possessive Connor and Sophie.

Tried Mike tried to defend himself by voluntarily offering his partner status with Leanne to get Luke T away and then letting all his state and power problems rest, he even told Luke he liked it. In alphabetic terms, this would have been Mike re-spraying his territory, keeping his girl close and, telling Luke that he liked it, offering his approval in front of the pack that should have made him grateful, submissive and complacent, as Connagh became once he approved it. He was giving Luke a chance to avoid a fight, but Luke returned it to his face.

‘Instead, Luke responded sharply with a strange joke about asking if Mike liked it too. Whatever he meant by this, he was a mile away from the “thank you” that Mike expected and Luke’s brazen could be a sign that his fight is about to rumble. “

Things only get worse tonight when Luke T asks Leanne for a date and she looks at him very well. But it is Finley Tapp who seems to be in trouble, since Paige Turley’s head has become truly good.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





