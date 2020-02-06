Love Island 2020: “Five participants have already left the villa”

Who will choose the Love Island boys? (Photo: ITV)

Reportedly, five participants have already left the Love Island villa in what could be the most cruel link to date.

Tonight’s Love Island will see tensions rise as the boys come back from Casa Amor – the question is, will they only come back?

In a first glance at Thursday’s showdown, both villas will receive their warning text of what is to come, we already know there will be fireworks because they have to decide whether to stay with their original links or play for someone new.

When the original guys talk about what they are going to decide, Nas speaks to all of us as he stated, “This is going to be a very, very fiery one.”

“Everyone hates me when I come back,” Callum tells him – because as we all know by now, it’s almost certain that he will bring Molly Smith back to the villa.

Meanwhile, Shaughna Phillips is seen as she swallows her brains with the OG girls in the original house and said to the girls, “I’m so scared to give that confidence to anyone.”

Well … she has every right to be, and as Laura Whitmore appears, we just know she will get her heart broken by the man she wants to try things with.

Because it is confirmed that she actually stays with Callum, the teaser stops just before Callum’s arrival.

The collision between two houses is certainly one for the books – with Callum, not the only one whose head turns to the newcomers.

What do the girls seem shocked about? (Image: REX // ITV)

We can already feel the tension in the villa (Photo by ITV / REX)

Finn Tapp and Luke Trotman seem to be the only two boys who stay with their girls Paige Turley and Siannise Fudge, who are unknown to them, have also remained loyal.

After being exhausted by Rebecca Gormley and putting an end to everything, even potential, Luke Mabbot seems to have finally got lucky with Natalia Zoppa.

Even resident “Mr Nice Guy” Nas Majeed seems to deviate from Demi Jones by getting to know Eva Zapico.

But Demi is seduced by George Day, but in the end seems to want her to stay with Nas, while Rebecca wasted no time getting to know Jordan Waobikeze.

Mike Boateng, who just a day before he left for Casa Amor, said he would even consider leaving if Jess Gale was rejected, is now Priscilla Anyabu.

Jess is also stuck between choosing Ched Uzor or Biggs Chris … waving more at Ched, even if he was too stunned to talk to her properly.

And we are only a few hours away from figuring out who’s staying and who’s starting up.

Love Island will continue on ITV2 this evening at 9 p.m.





