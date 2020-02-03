Love & Hip Hop’s Erica Mena welcomes First Child with Safaree

JOSE GUERRA

Babies are a blessing!

Power pair Erica Mena and Safaree have welcomed a new baby girl into their growing family. The musician shared the excited news on Instagram while holding the little hand of his baby girls. “These 24 hours have been an adventure to say the least !!” he shared with his followers. “I am now a member of the #girldad club. Perfection is here.”

Turns out that Safaree had to cancel a show because of the breaking of his wife’s water. He placed a photo of him in an airplane on his Instagram stories and apologized to the fans for the inconvenience. “Sorry for everyone who came to Rhode Island last night,” he wrote with the photo. “But when I got ready to leave, my wife’s water broke.”

It was clear that the birth of his daughter was his number one priority, and from the look of his post, baby girl and mom are happy, healthy and thriving. This is the first child of the couple together, and Erica is also called the mother of a son King Conde.

The two announced for the first time that they were expecting early October 2019 and confirmed that they were getting married a few days later. They also threw their baby girl the most epic Gala-themed baby shower the world has ever seen.

“The perfect Met Gala Baby Shower dress. Special thanks to @karensabagofficial for making this dress Saturday morning at 5 am. You went at the last minute and made sure I had the perfect dress. Thanks to my sister @ remyma who chose with my late night conversation and made sure all this happened. From you, Karen and her wonderful mother. I thank you queens. You are all so appreciated, “Erica wrote on Instagram.

Erica still has to post about the happy news herself, but has shared non-stop photos and content from her sweet bundle of joy during her pregnancy.

“You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are brave and you are beautiful,” she wrote in a recent photo of herself. “Continue in your boldness, in your beauty and in your satisfaction. Trust your body until birth and know that the collective power of women worldwide will be with you.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

