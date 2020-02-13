Love drives CRAY wild for “butterflies”

Have you ever liked someone so much that you literally want to devour them from head to toe? Seems unlikely, but that’s how LA pop star CRAY, who lives in LA, feels on her Moorish new single “Butterflies”. “You give me butterflies, please don’t let them die, give me your sweet eyes,” she sings about a shaky lo-fi beat and clapping hands. Cannibalism has never sounded so romantic.

When CRAY emailed the song, he said, “Writing ‘Butterflies’ was probably the most fun I’ve had in a long time in the studio. I feel like I’ve finally found my sound, so came it was natural for this record I was inspired by those moments when you meet someone you really like or you have a crush on. But of course it’s not a CRAY song without a bit of craziness. You ever think someone is like that cute that you want to bite his head off? ”

CRAY tours Europe with NOTD in March. Check the dates below.

March 11 – Art Theater – Cologne

March 12 – Music & Peace – Berlin

March 14 – Le 1999 – Paris

March 17 – Vega Small Hall – Copenhagen

March 18 – Parkteatret – Oslo

March 25 – Colors – London