Roommates, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Sierra Gates has faced several serious situations involving her daughter. According to Sierra, her daughter was physically assaulted at a local Atlanta school by a student … and her mother.

Sierra took to Instagram the blast at the North Atlanta high school, attended by her 14-year-old daughter, as she said the school not only allows her daughter to be beaten by fellow students – but the school also allows the student’s mother. coming to the place and also attacking his daughter.

Sierra posted a lengthy message on Instagram to address the incident, which caught the attention of Atlanta’s local outlets, and to explain that her daughter was not to blame for the fight that took place.

Sierra wrote:

“My daughter is” NOT “attacking. I got a text from my baby at 10:00 am saying that this girl kept harassing me with my ig & text saying she wanted to he also called his dad. I told him to try to avoid him telling someone and I would go there as soon as I got out of work. I literally went down to work one hour. At 12 noon, got up I got another call from my baby crying saying mommy girl here in the bathroom trying to fight in. I asked to talk to the parent to try to excuse her not to hit my child for 2 minutes later the phone came down and the mother and her son attacked my baby.North Atlanta high # 1 an adult should not be able to walk to a school without worrying I’m afraid for my safety in children and in other children. # 2 the school let this lady run into the school yard with a clear departure after attacking my son. # 3 I had to raise hell to get a police report and when I got the report they didn’t want to put it in the report that it was a battery on a minor. So yes i’m angry i am a mom of 1st i would never put my hands on someone else’s child and i chose #northatlantahighschool thinking it was one of the best Atlanta schools, and they allowed my son to woman assaulted by an adult. My heart was broken and so angry as a mother it took me all to keep this civilization I truly understand that it was a trial from God y’all keep me in your prayers❤️ thanks to my lawyer @adamma_esq for always having my back. “

School district spokesman Ian Smith said of the incident:

“The Atlanta Public School Police Department is investigating a physical altercation that occurred at North Atlanta High School, which allegedly involved two students and the parents of one of the students. parent access to student building. “

So far, neither Sierra nor the school has been charged.

