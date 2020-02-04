Love Aaj Kal Trio Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan & Imtiaz Ali show us how to click on a perfect mirror Selfie

Fans of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are very excited about their movie Love Aaj Kal. Today, actress Sara Ali Khan shared a mirror selfie together with her director of “Love Aaj Kal” Imtiaz Ali and co-actor Kartik Aaryan. She labeled the photograph as the “fantastic trio.”

Sara on Tuesday morning shared the mirror selfie of the sets of her next film on Instagram. It has more than 526 thousand likes on the website to share photos.

The actress of “Simmba” captioned the image: “Typical Tuesday with the fantastic trio … tremendously excited to take to theaters in ten days … Terribly moved that it is almost the end of the queue. PS I really took my caption to a T.

#LoveAajKal There are 10 days left … P.P.S this is not a bar, it is our scenario, and alcohol is harmful to health. “

“Love Aaj Kal” shows love stories from two different eras: the first takes place in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and takes place between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set today, occurs between Veer and Zoe.

While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been chosen as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

The film’s premiere is scheduled for February 14.

