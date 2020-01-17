Love Aaj Kal Trailer Review: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's chemistry fails on screen

Fans were eagerly awaiting Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan to finally star in a project that pays homage to her star parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. They were informed of the news when it was announced that Imtiaz Ali was ready to create another Love Aaj Kal – who last starred Saif and Deepika Padukone in 2009. Sara was chosen as the lead woman with Kartik Aaryan – two of whom also broke up a few months ago. The trailer for the sequel was released earlier today, but it looks like all the excitement has been lost as it hasn’t shown anything promising.

Like the 2009 version, this episode also presents the same scenario. A boy and a girl in a relationship, one wants things to get serious, the other has other aspirations and plans. On the other hand, an old tale also takes place simultaneously. Sara – who’s a great actress – doesn’t seem to do much in this film. Many thought that she would bring a lot to the table, but her acting does not match what can be seen in the trailer, because several scenes and emotions seem false. Likewise, his chemistry with Kartik is not that which impresses either. Many thought they could pair well with the screen, however, the reverse was true in this case.

Scheduled for a release on Valentine’s Day this year, February 14, Love Aaj Kal is a film that addresses the ever-changing dynamics of love and dating. Veer, tried by Kartik and Zoe, played by Sara crosses this difficult path of love while trying his luck to find the answers to these questions. Will they know what awaits them and if it is something they want? It also seems that we will have to wait to find out.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QvqHwH_je8 [/ integrated]

.