Love Aaj Kal: The Central Board of Film Certification Orders Several Cuts in the Movie

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have not only been in the headlines of their supposed off-screen romance, but also their pairing on the big screen. The duo will soon be seen in the upcoming production of acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali: Love Aaj Kal. While they have been preparing for the project in full swing, the public cannot wait to see what the second part of the franchise will hold and whether it will coincide with the success of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 2009.. The film is, of course, special to Sara considering that her prequel featured her superstar father. But first things first! The project has been the victim of small cuts after being projected by the Central Board of Cinema Certification.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

According to reports, the censorship board has eliminated several words of sexual abuse and a scene of the main actors stripping. It has also reduced the duration of a particular kiss scene in the next movie. The scene of Sara and Kartik taking off their clothes has been replaced by enlarged shots of both actors. In addition, a long kiss shared by the two at the beginning of the film has been reduced to a peck and another intimate scene has been modified. The cleavage images have also been blurred.

Love Aaj Kal sees Sara as Zoe, and Kartik will rehearse two characters: Raghu and Veer. “Zoe is the girl of the current, modern era … the race is important. No matter how much she puts that practical thought in front, she is also quite vulnerable inside. She craves love and care while also wanting to succeed in her career. How to keep your balance within these two different thoughts is what your main trip is about, “Sara said, while talking about her character. On the other hand, Raghu is a 90s filmy character and is the one who gets in serious trouble every time. Veer is a character set in the modern. Love Aaj Kal will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day.

