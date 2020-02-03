Love Aaj Kal Star’s floral set Sara Ali Khan is the perfect setting for a night date

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and has been making amazing fashion statements. The actress has a unique fashion sense that is loved by everyone.

Love Aaj Kal Star’s floral set Sara Ali Khan is the perfect setting for a date night

Taking her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared: “Post a weekend presentation. Pre week reflecting. Either way- #nomore #mondayblues LoveAajKal ”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8FuwvmpHr-/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Sara Ali Khan put on a wide white silk pants with bleeding pattern and a large shirt with a front knot. Giving a little more color to her dress selection, the actress combined it with deep pink shoes. Sara kept her minimalist makeup and had half-rolled and half-open hair.

Sara Ali Khan has given life to each character she has played and the praise she has received reflects what also shows the success that has been gained since debut.

On the work front, Bollywood buzzer Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic film with Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in “Coolie No.1”, respectively. With a trail of promising projects, both films are scheduled to premiere next year.

