Fans were eagerly awaiting Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan to finally star in a project that pays homage to her star parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. They were informed of the news when it was announced that Imtiaz Ali was ready to create another Love Aaj Kal – who last starred Saif and Deepika Padukone in 2009. Sara was chosen as the lead woman with Kartik Aaryan – two of whom also broke up a few months ago. The trailer for the sequel was released yesterday and while no one really likes it, it seems to have spawned quite a few memes on social media.

Take a look at some of them below:

One wrote: “After watching the Love Aaj Kal trailer, I:”

#LoveAajKalTrailer

after watching love aaj kal trailer

me- pic.twitter.com/rlbRQDBab7

– sumit (@ sumit56147255) January 17, 2020

Another sharing, “the most popular delicacy from southern India”

The most popular delicacy from southern India #LoveAajKalTrailer pic.twitter.com/Sit8pCHYjn

– emptied guy (@dumpedguay) January 17, 2020

One of them added, “When someone continues to send me TikTok videos. Me to him: “

#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKaltrailer

* When someone keeps sending me tik tok videos

Me to him: pic.twitter.com/8QtGmFUFtQ

– Prince Pandey (@princepandey_) January 17, 2020

Another tweeted: “Me to my bad luck:”

#LoveAajKalTrailer Me to my misfortune: pic.twitter.com/sXsmTX3Rav

– DsarCasm97 (@ DsarCasm97) January 17, 2020

One said, “The boys with the beard:”

Boys with beards: # LoveAajKal2 pic.twitter.com/laxwg8qg1v

– (@ ooobhaishab) January 17, 2020

Another commented: “Me when I see my pay slip after the tax deductions:”

Me seeing my pay slip after tax deductions. # LoveAajKal2 pic.twitter.com/pje00xv4QN

– Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 17, 2020

One tweeted, “When freelancers are looking for payment, agency / brand:”

#LoveAajKal When freelancers sue for payment.

Agency / brand: pic.twitter.com/edqop0IENF

– Rumana (@RumanaNazarali) January 17, 2020

Needless to say, the trailer was a treat for many, but the only good thing that came out of it was the memes, especially with Sara’s dialogue “ Tum mujhe tang karnay lagay ho ”. Released for Valentine’s Day this year, February 14, Love Aaj Kal is a film that addresses the ever-changing dynamics of being and finding love. Veer, tried by Kartik and Zoe, played by Sara crosses this difficult path of love while trying his luck to find the answers to these questions. Will they know what awaits them and if it is something they want? It also seems that we will have to wait to find out. But let’s be honest, do we really want to?

