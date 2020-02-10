Romance is one of the most favorite genres of the Bollywood audience and the proof is that all the top 10 collectors of the genre have made a business of more than 100 million rupees. Now that the annual romance day, that is, on February 14, is near and we have Imtiaz Ali Aaj Kal’s Love starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan ready for launch, expectations are high.

The trailer for Love Aaj Kal was not well accepted by viewers, but music has raised expectations. Now that an exciting movie like Love Aaj Kal will premiere on February 14, does it make us wonder if it can be among the 10 best Bollywood romantic movies of all time?

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Vs Top 10 Bollywood romantic movies of all time, will Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Starrer make a place?

Let’s see the list first:

1] Kabir Singh – 278.24 crore

2] Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 190.03 rupees

3] Bajirao Mastani – Rs 184 million

4] Bodyguard – 142 crore

5] Kaabil – 126.58 crore

6] Jab Tak Hai Jaan – Rs 120.65 million

7] Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs 116.60 million

8] Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Rs 112.50 million

9] Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela – Rs 110 million

10] 2 States – Rs 104 million

Making a position in the Top 10 will not be an easy task, but if the content touches a chord with the audience, then it is possible.

In addition, Kartik Aaryan has already made an entry into the club of 100 million rupees with his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which he collected 108.71 rupees. Even Sara Ali Khan’s last film, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, gathered Rs.22,22 million

Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone collected Rs 66.50 million back in 2009. 11 years later, LAK with good word of mouth should not find it difficult to overcome at least 2 States.

Overall, it will be interesting to see if Love Aaj Kal makes an entry in the 10 best Bollywood romantic movies of all time.

What you think?

