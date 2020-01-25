Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin’s wife Louise Linton showed her support for climate activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday, a few days after her husband hit the teenager.

Mnuchin was contemptuous of the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and said that Thunberg should study economics at university before examining American policies and their connection to the climate crisis.

A post on Linton’s verified Instagram account, which has since been deleted, reads: “I’m with Greta on this problem. (I also don’t have a degree in economics) We need to dramatically reduce our use of fossil fuels. Continue the fight @gretathunberg. “

CNN contacted Linton regarding the deleted message and the Treasury Department for comments from Mnuchin.

Linton has kept a relatively low profile since a controversy in 2017 where she apologized after a sustained backlash for a now-deleted Instagram post touting her wealth and her subsequent response belittling a commentator.

Linton’s support for Thunberg contrasts sharply with comments made by her husband a few days earlier.

In Davos, a reporter asked Mnuchin, “Greta Thunberg called for divestment of the public and private sectors from fossil fuel companies. Does this threaten American economic growth? “

“Is she the chief economist, or who is she? I’m confused, ”replied Mnuchin. “It’s a joke. After studying economics at university, she can come back to explain this to us.”

Thunberg, who also spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, replied on Twitter: “My gap year ends in August, but it doesn’t take a university degree in economics to realize that our remaining carbon budget of 1.5 ° and the fossils in progress subsidies and investments in fuel do not add up. “

“So either you tell us how to achieve this mitigation, or you explain to future generations and those already affected by the climate emergency why we should abandon our climate commitments,” wrote Thunberg.

Thunberg became the youngest person to be named Time Magazine Person of the Year in December after inspiring climate protesters around the world. She drew international attention to condemn world leaders for not doing enough to tackle the global climate crisis in a viral speech she made at the UN climate action summit in September.

Thunberg has also been the target of President Donald Trump, who made fun of the teen activist on Twitter.

Trump attacked climate activists as “perennial prophets of fate” at the World Economic Forum, where the agenda focused on tackling the climate crisis. Trump’s remarks pointed to the chasm between his views on the climate crisis and the overwhelming scientific consensus prompting the rest of the developed world to act.

The Trump administration has canceled key environmental regulations and Trump has pulled out of the Paris climate deal, a historic effort to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.