Louis Tomlinson wants to marry his childhood girlfriend, Eleanor Calder

What a love story (Image: Rex / @ eleanorj92)

Louis Tomlinson promised to marry childhood girlfriend Eleanor Calder after she went through “the growth of everything” with him.

The Walls singer dated Eleanor while One Direction was still a band, but the two separated in 2015 before reconciling two years ago.

Between his break-up and the reconciliation, Louis became the father of a child he shared with an American stylist, but he separated before the singer returned to his love, Eleanor.

Speaking about whether they are getting married now, Louis explained to The Sun: ‘It’s not true, but the luxury with Eleanor is that I’ve known her since before our first single What Makes You Beautiful, so she has felt all the growth of everything.

“As I have to understand it, she has also done it, and I have the benefit that we have seen it for what it is.”

When he married her, he added: “One day, yes, I can imagine it. If you ask me if I am going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more children, I would say that.”

Louis recently released his new single Walls, which analyzes love and loss during his time in the spotlight.

He added: “It’s about overcoming some of your problems and learning from your mistakes.

The two separated briefly in 2015 Image: (Image: REX SHUTTERSTOCK)

“He is looking back at a certain moment in my life and I am sure there are many people who can relate to that idea of ​​being alone and waking up, getting used to having someone there, so they are not.”

“It’s a bit of” Oh, no, I’ve screwed it up, yes. “But I’ve understood it now and I’ve gotten stronger.”

Meanwhile, Louis recently admitted that One Direction’s fame was “like a drug” for him.

More: one address



Having “some power” over his record label and his management makes the singer feel powerful when he told The Independent: “It is that feeling of greater emotion and every day being maniacally busy, and hysteria

‘Although he may complain about that, none of us said,” No, we don’t want to do that. ” We were in that. We loved to love him. “





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Louis Tomlinson admits he felt “under pressure” to match the One Direction bandmates

MORE: Louis Tomlinson makes fun of the One Direction meeting while performing the new track “flawless” Walls for the first time