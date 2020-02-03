Singer Louis Tomlinson believes that his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik has been “disrespectful,” but he can understand.

Zayn has apparently been digging in the band. In an interview, he described the band’s music as “generic as f ** k”.

Louis Tomlinson on the comment of former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik: “Sometimes people chat S ** t”

When asked if he thinks something Zayn said was disrespectful, Tomlinson told thesun.co.uk: “Yes, I know. But I can understand it. We have many situations in which we sit in interviews and, if you are in a certain mood, you can be speechless.

“The older you get, the more you can say if these things really have malice or if they are just a blow to the back. That’s life, isn’t it? Sometimes people chat s ** t and that’s the reality.”

Tomlinson does not rule out resolving their differences in the future, but not in the short term.

“No, but I have not actively tried. We all have a lot in our dishes and there could be a day when I wake up and think:” Okay, I want to correct that wrong, “but not yet,” he said.

