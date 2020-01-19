Louis Tomlinson has opened up about the pain of losing his mother in a new interview.

The mother of the former One Direction singer, Johannah Deakin, died in 2016 at age 43 after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Tomlinson explained that he shared everything with his mother, from intimate details about his personal life to access to his emails.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

“One thing I have learned since I lost it is that any decision, even if I knew the answer, I would call it,” said the 28-year-old.

“I didn’t realize how dependent I had become from her,” he added. “That was the most difficult thing for me, to understand that living life later meant making decisions on my own.”

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/8

AFP / Getty Images

2/8

AFP / Getty Images

3/8

REUTERS

4/8

AFP / Getty Images

5/8

AFP / Getty Images

6/8

REUTERS

7/8

REUTERS

8/8

REUTERS

1/8

AFP / Getty Images

2/8

AFP / Getty Images

3/8

REUTERS

4/8

AFP / Getty Images

5/8

AFP / Getty Images

6/8

REUTERS

7/8

REUTERS

8/8

REUTERS

Tomlinson said that when his mother was alive, he thought “he would always have a soundboard,” and added: “There was a different level of credibility with my mother, because I idolized her.”

In March 2019, Tomlinson was beaten by another family death, that of his 18-year-old half-sister, Félicité, who died of an accidental drug overdose.

In discussing how both deaths affected him, the singer explained that they felt “very individual” and that each had a “great impact.”

“But I think dealing with the family, how I can be there for them, was much easier the second time because the first time I was crying and I didn’t know what to say,” he said.

read more

Tomlinson said he did not seek therapy after any of the duels, describing himself as “a bit dated when it comes to therapy.”

“I’m sure it’s amazing, but I thought it would be fine, and I’ve been until now,” he said.

“I know that the things I have been angry about in my life are s ***, but I can’t change them, so you have to make the best of what you have.”

.