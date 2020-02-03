Singer Louis Tomlinson channeled the anguish he suffered after the double blow of family tragedies in the process of composing his solo debut album “Walls” to turn the trauma into “something good.”

Tomlinson was devastated in March 2019 when his sister Felicite, 18, died of an accidental drug overdose. This was just over two years after losing his mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukemia in December 2016.

Louis Tomlinson gets excited due to the overwhelming response to the “walls”

Tomlinson is the last member of One Direction to release a solo album after the parenthesis of the boy band in early 2016. However, the singer says he needed to take his time to find his own sound, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He said: “It really took me a second to do it right. I think I had to really develop for about 18 months, and step on the water and calculate exactly what my sound was, but I feel like I’ve landed there now and I’m very happy. “

“Walls” was released on January 31 and Tomlinson is overwhelmed by the great wave of support he already received for the album.

Tomlinson added: “I’m impressed. It’s just another one of those examples in which the fan base shows how strong they are and how loyal and passionate they are. It’s been 12 emotional hours for me, it has taken a long time to arrive.”

