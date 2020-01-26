Louis Tomlinson: ‘Being in One Direction was like a drug. The break hit me like a ton of bricks

In 2017, Louis Tomlinson was at the center of a fight at LAX LA airport with a photographer and a small crowd of fans. At that time, he said he was protecting his partner, Eleanor Calder, from a paparazzo who, in turn, claimed that Tomlinson had grabbed him and dragged him to the ground. The singer was arrested but was not charged.

“I probably shouldn’t be talking about this, but fuck,” he tells me now. “My point is that I clearly wasn’t in the best mood, you know? And the situation definitely got out of hand and people were bothering me. It wasn’t my best moment, but it was a difficult time. I was already nervous and, in that head space, he got the best of me. ”

By “that head space,” Tomlinson means he was grieved. The incident at the airport took place a few months after the death of his mother Johannah due to leukemia at age 43. (In March of last year, his sister Félicité, 18, died of an accidental overdose. Quite reasonably, they’ve asked me not to. Mention this.) Tomlinson, who is now 28, says his pain experiences before public opinion they have been “really tough”. There have been mixed emotions. I hate the fact that everyone is talking about it, but that’s the way it is. I did not like the idea that people felt sorry for me. But I have also felt the support of fans and people who come to social networks or whatever … and I think I have the ability to see the glass half full. Because what else am I going to do?

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

I meet Tomlinson in a room above a pub in a residential corner of Notting Hill in London. He is dressed in jeans, a red tracksuit top and sneakers. The only visible evidence of his previous life in One Direction, the biggest boy band in pop history, is his hair, which is cleverly swept as if he were standing in a wind tunnel. An old expert at winning the interviewers greets me with a hug before sitting, lying down and lifting my feet.

Tomlinson is on the promotional track for his debut album, Walls, which has been in development for four years. It includes “Two of Us”, a ballad that exposes the loss of Tomlinson (“You’ll never know how much I miss you / The day they took you, I wish it was me”). In a change of mood, it also contains the “Kill My Mind” flavored with Britpop, a memory of his adolescence and the indie night he would go with his friends in his native Doncaster.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/50 50) Kim Gordon – No record at home

The solo debut album of the art-punk pioneer was never going to be predictable, easy to listen to. No Home Record channels the dissonance and the avant-garde atmosphere of the experimental waveless movement of New York in a challenging collection of nine-song genre that jumps between industrial punk, minimalist electro-rock and abrasive art. Joining the clues is the restless and nonconformist spirit of its creator. It’s great to have her back. (EB)

Natalia Mantini

2/50 49) Nilüfer Yanya – Miss Universe

Nilüfer Yanya is not down with the “wellness” industry. In her debut album, Miss Universe, the singer and songwriter makes it perfectly clear, tearing apart all those “improve yourself” schemes scattered across social networks and dividing that anguish as a biased and cerebral alternative rock. Synthesizers and saxophone play their part in the softest and most touching “Paradise” and “Baby Blu.” In the meantime, listen to the rhythm of “Heat Rises,” and you will be instantly reminded of Kelis and Andre 3000’s “Millionaire.” That said, Yanya is very much his own artist: original and bold. (P.S)

Molly Daniel

3/50 48) The Black Keys – Let’s Rock

Five years since their last album, the Ohio duo has returned to basics. Gone are the subtle inflections and the lacquered psychedelia of Turn Blue; Let’s Rock has to do with simple hooks and persistent choirs, “a tribute,” in the words of drummer Patrick Carney, “to the electric guitar.” Beat the terrible title and you will be rewarded with a viscerally entertaining album that never lasts more than four minutes per song. If this is the pastiche genre, it is a pastiche genre made with skill and ability. (P.S)

4/50 47) Bat for Lashes – Lost Girls

Musically, Lost Girls couldn’t be over eighty if she played a Commodore 64 while eating Angel Delight. Like Stranger Things, everything related to this is blatantly nostalgic: the power drums, the grumpy atmosphere, the arpeggiated synthesizers. Close your eyes and you can practically see Jason Patric on the Santa Cruz waterfront in The Lost Boys. Yes, nostalgia is a fairly generic formula. But listened to as a whole, the album vibrates positively with a sound invention, managing to feel fresh and full of intrigue. Khan, once again, demonstrates a special ability to tell mysterious stories. (P.S)

Jen Ewbank

5/50 46) Collard – Profane

In his debut album, the 24-year-old mixes sensual jams that recall MGMT’s electronic funk with winks to the greats: Prince, James Brown, Led Zeppelin and Marvin Gaye. At all times, Collard exhibits his extraordinary voice, which rushes into a devilishly low murmur or rises to an ecstatic falsetto. In the lustful “Hell Song” sings “less is more … but more is good”. You are inclined to agree with him. (RO)

6/50 45) Angel Olsen – All mirrors

When the Missouri singer exploded in 2014, she became known for her low fidelity introspective sound and the amazing range and power of her voice. In All Mirrors, she marks things even beyond My Woman, who leans in the sixties of 2016, and focuses her attention out: it’s an album, she says, “about losing empathy, trust, love for destructive people “and” recognize your darkest side. ” He is also ballet and crazy, and refuses to follow the traditional rules of song structure. Listening to it feels like accidentally pressing the playback of two songs at once, and finding the combination oddly intoxicating. (AP)

Cameron McCool

7/50 44) Lizzo – Because I love you

This is a polished and playful album, although it has a DIY touch: “S ** t, f ** k, I didn’t know it was ending there”, he laughs in the last moments of “Like a woman”. “Girl, run this back,” she says after a lively flute solo on “Tempo,” a song with a verse from Missy Elliott, the person who, Lizzo said on Twitter, “made this chubby, weird, girl Black thinks anything was possible. ” (AP)

8/50 43) Skepta – Ignorance is happiness

There is no attempt to chase another person’s wave here; no drill simulation, spill or traps to satisfy the playlist algorithms. Instead, their cold sounds of grime are reduced to their essential elements without frills: brutalist blocks of sad angular melodies and hard and spacious drums. The result is a London record par excellence, as dark and cranky as cheeky and innovative. “We used to be young and stupid,” Skepta concludes in “Gangsta.” “Now we grow.” (IM)

The best guy knows

9/50 42) Ariana Grande – Thank you U, Next

It lacks a centerpiece that matches the dazzling depth and space of Sweetener’s “God Is A Woman,” but Grande manages his changing moods and the cast of producers (including pop machines Max Martin and Tommy Brown) with a Attractive class and momentum. One minute you are walking through the “Bloodline” party; the next one floating in the semi-detached anguish of “Ghostin,” which seems to address Grande’s fault for being with Davidson while sighing for Miller. Sing to the deceased rapper as an “angel without wings” with high notes like feathers that will drop the hardest jaw. (HALF PENSION)

Youtube / Ariana Grande

10/50 41) Ezra Furman – Twelve Nudes

The ninth album of the Chicago-born singer is a furious reaction to the social and political events of 2018: more than 11 breathless tracks turns that anger into a howl of resistance. Each song feels personal but relatable: despair deeply rooted in “Trauma” to see the wealthy thugs who come to power is universal, as is the feeling of liberation by letting go “What Can You Do But Rock n Roll”. Twelve nudes is Furman’s most urgent and cathartic record. (RO)

Jessica Lehrman

11/50 40) YBN Cordae – The Lost Child

In its debut in the studio, YBN shows its versatility, but not to the point that it distracts the underlying message of each song. You have the menacing “Broke as F ***”, where the rhythms and piano hook contrast with Cordae’s rap to poverty. At 21, the North Carolina artist splashes songs like Anderson .Paak with “RNP” with a kind of endearing indifference; about the stunned and psychedelic soul of the first “Winter”, meanwhile, he wonders how Corretta Scott King felt when he learned that Martin Luther had cheated on her. It is by no means a perfect album in the great sense of the term, but it is a perfect demonstration of everything Cordae is capable of. (RO)

12/50 39) Great Thief – UFOF

The leader of Big Thief, Adrianne Lenker, has a strange ability to make you feel like you’re in a secret. His whisper, spectral delivery and deeply personal lyrics are the key to this. Even on the band’s third album, UFOF, with an audience that has grown exponentially in recent years, the songs remain very intimate matters. The deadly intrigue of the album comes from her own personal traumas, which she successfully turns into something that feels universal. But you will not leave this album feeling downcast. It is more a reminder of how ephemeral and beautiful life is, and a call to make the most of it. (RO)

13/50 38) Jenny Lewis – On the line

Here, Lewis does what she does best: she adds the bright glow of Hollywood and a sunny California glow to melancholy and nostalgia, with her most luxuriously orchestrated album to date. Even when he is singing, “I have wasted my youth,” it is with that sweet voice, with a carefree “doo doo doo doo doos doos”, and at such an optimistic pace that it masks the feeling. It is a bittersweet mourning of his past. (EB)

14/50 37) Billie Eilish – When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Few people have had a year as big as Billie Eilish. The first, and currently unique, artist born in the Noughties to have a single number one in the US. In the US, he also released his debut double platinum album, the innovative and multifaceted, though ironically titled, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? There are some false steps: “Wish You Were Gay” is one of them, but for the most part this is an album as full of charm and bite as Eilish herself. And with a melody that bends over and plunges into the rhythm like a bank robber who dodges lasers, the dark and damp masterpiece of the “Bad Guy” pop trap is surely a contender for the song of the year. (AP)

15/50 36) AJ Tracey – AJ Tracey

One of the biggest new rap stars that emerged in 2019, the variety of AJ Tracey and the scale of his ambition in this album are impressive. Fans will be surprised to discover that he sings almost as much as rapids, in pleasantly sharp tones. Each track is outstanding, nothing more than “Ladbroke Grove”, a hat tip for the classic garage in which Tracey changes its flow to emulate a MC of the nineties. It is an exciting job. (RO)

16/50 35) Caroline Polachek – Pang

The solo debut of the former Chairlift striker (at least, the first one with his own name) is an eccentric and experimental delight: PC music through classic pop. Product of divorce and a series of adrenal attacks referred to as “stabbing”, the album is musically agile and often lyrical: Do I sometimes wonder / love you too much? Then I say “Caroline, shut up”, sing “Caroline shut up”. Polachek’s voice is his secret weapon, so shocking and elastic that he had to prove that he was not automatically tuned into a surprising Twitter video. (AP)

17/50 34) Sturgill Simpson – Sound and Fury

Simpson recently said he wanted Sound & Fury to “hit like a Wu-Tang record,” so each introduction is like a double punch loaded with shiny hooks. Then there is the cheerful “A Good Look” and “Last Man Standing”, it is pure rock and roll: sordid, elegant and very funny. Sound & Fury marks another milestone for a notable artist. (RO)

Semi Song

18/50 33) Fontaines DC – Dogrel

Of all the excellent bands that emerged from the burgeoning Dublin music scene in recent years, Fontaines DC are the best. Perhaps it is the fact that technically they are strangers, having grown up on the borders of the city (or in the case of their guitarist Carlos O ‘Connell, between there and Spain). The leader Grian Chatten avoids the punk tradition of valuing the value of shock on the art of songs and, instead, offers literary and scorching observations of a city with which he has a love / hate relationship. (RO)

19/50 32) Vampire weekend – Father of the bride

Already subject to manic changes in style and tempo, this one-hour LP wanders in lounge pants from Deadhead hams to catchy Zombie hooks, infectious kitsch progress, high-life samples and, in “Sunflower,” a scat breakdown. An old fashioned record, then, and that may be your best asset. With such low bets and barely emotional intensity, the Father of the Bride will not cement Vampire Weekend’s legacy. But after a very hectic decade on indie-rock list A, it gives them room to breathe. (JM)

20/50 31) FKA twigs – MAGDALENE

“Making this album has allowed me, for the first time, to find compassion when I have been very dishonorable, confused and fractured,” writes FKA Twigs in the album’s press releases. “I stopped judging myself, and at that moment I found hope in MAGDALENE.” Sometimes, MAGDALENE is as ungrateful, confused and fractured as its creator: an avalanche of baroque electronics, industrial noise, opera, synthesizers, autotune and precarious falsetto. . The follow-up of the 2014 LP1 is the sound of a woman on the verge of collapse, recovering and then bursting into a kind of challenge. (AP)

21/50 30) Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a sheepskin vest

Bill Callahan returns after six years with this homely album, best career in which he sings of his own satisfaction. “The panic room is now a nursery,” he observes in “Son of the Sea.” Death is still approaching, often in the form of a black dog that follows Callahan on several tracks, but its inevitability seems more of a comfort than something to fear: “Everyone must walk through the lonely valley,” he sings firmly. “Yes, they must walk by themselves.” (RO)

22/50 29) Shura – Forevher

Arriving three years after the release of his debut, Nothing’s Real, Shura’s excellent second album is camp and theatrical, spinning between a great poppy sensibility and a low-fidelity minimalist, sometimes on the same track. The main single “Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)” is a fleeting song of a song, full of passionate blasphemy: “I want to consecrate your body, turn water into wine, I know you’re thinking of kissing you, too” It is also mixed with piano, an instrument that had always been “allergic” before this album, and opulent orchestral strings. (AP)

Hollie Fernando

23/50 28) Cage the Elephant – Social cues

On the fifth album of Cage the Elephant, Social Cues, leader Matt Shultz reacts to the breakdown of his marriage and the loss of three close friends. He undergoes a kind of transition from Jekyll and Hyde through the 13 tracks, the result of which is the best work of the band to date. The single “Ready to let go” is by far the most explicit: a moody swamp jam where Shultz accepts his impending divorce. He discovers his soul in social cues, and apparently he shakes some demons in the process. (RO)

24/50 27) Brittany Howard – Jaime

Howard listened to Brazilian artist Jorge Ben, “where there are literally, like, 18 different things that happen in the song,” while he was making the album, and it shows. “13th Century Metal” is built as an alarm, while “Baby” is scary and scattered, like something outside The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Sometimes, there is an instrument too, but generally the components lock well. (AP)

Brantley Gutierrez

25/50 26) Sharon Van Etten – Remember Me Tomorrow

Written during his recent pregnancy and the birth of his first child, Remind Me Tomorrow shows Van Etten dimming his attention on toxicity and instead casting a warm glow behind the psychic description of the record. In addition to the expectations of the confessional singers, she subverts the focus of popular music in songwriting. But the most delicate composition “Stay” is the most perfect one he has made so far, through music box bells and percussion that clicks on the heel, he says: “You won’t let me go astray / You’ll let me find my path”. After years of making peace With drift and uncertainty, she never sounded more sure of anything. (JM)

Ryan Pfluger

26/50 25) Floating points – Crush

Inspired by the improvisations he was creating while on tour with The xx in 2017, Sam Shepherd found himself making “the most obtuse and aggressive music he has ever made.” This newly discovered unit can be heard in singles such as “LesAlpx”, an amazing track that rises breathlessly to its top with a blow of bass and high squeaking whistles of tension. It is an idea of ​​his brilliant mind and, such is the great variety of the album, a way to inspire one’s imagination. (RO)

27/50 24) Stormy – Heavy is the head

There are three issues that cross the register: its challenge in the face of doubt; the pressure of high expectations; and his efforts to elevate others as his success continues to grow. He is constantly reminded of who he is under the brightness that fame has brought: he is “Rachael’s Little Brother”, “Big Michael”, a guy who likes to see Avengers and Game of Thrones. All his best features are present and correct: sincerity, a smooth flow and forensic analysis of social ills, mixed with pathos and humor. The lasting impression is of an artist whose only path is up. (RO)

Mark Mattock

28/50 23) Marika Hackman – Any human friend

A blunt and bold album in which Hackman’s beatific voice sits on methodically disordered instruments. Songs like “All Night” are so sincerely carnal that it seems inappropriate to hear them in public; The notes of Riot Grrrl, Pop and Rock come together throughout the album to create something that is sometimes quite surprising. (AP)

29/50 22) Solange – When I get home

Solange’s second great album of the decade combines several distorted jazz aesthetics, including Brainfeeder electro funk and DJ Screw mixes, in a brilliant R&B cloud. The result hints that the seventy soul travelers like Stevie Wonder still retain their future shock, celebrating Houston’s futurism without pleasing fans of their explicitly political predecessor. (JM)

30/50 21) Cate Le Bon – Reward

For his fifth studio album, Cate Le Bon went to live in a secluded cabin in the Lake District, where he sang in an empty house and took wood carving lessons. However, his compositions in Reward are lush, warm and capricious; The “Miami” opener shines with majestic horns and percussions that remind you of childhood. There is also a fantastic sense of space, created from diaphanous arrangements like “The Light”, where she wanders deliciously from a clear and melodious call to a deep vocal rumble. It is an artist’s album with the intention of re-addressing its relationship with its own existence. (RO)

31/50 20) Sam Fender – Hypersonic missiles

Fender made many early comparisons with Bruce Springsteen: hypersonic missiles are fully guaranteed, both by instrumentation and by lyricism and its working class vignettes. There are solos of saxophone (more than one), and strong rhythms that make you want to get in a car and drive on a highway at sunset, and electric guitars next to the classic troubadour acoustics. He has Springsteen’s enthusiastic shout and the first indications of someone who could be the voice of a generation, not because he wants to be, but because he sees things and understands. (RO)

32/50 19) Taylor Swift – Lover

Swift’s sixth album, Reputation, was camped and melodramatic, killing “old Taylor” and waging a war against anyone and everyone who dared to criticize her. It was veiled sincerity like self-parody, veiled insecurity like the breeze, and much better for that disturbing paradox. But Lover, his new and seventh album, feels like a partial resurrection of Swift of yesteryear: lunar romance and serious worms abound. It’s the sound of a singer excited to be honest again. Taylor Swift is dead. Long live Taylor Swift. (AP)

33/50 18) Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

The album is an introspective mix of psychey soul, blues, rock and funk, that jumps and walks and boasts of its 13 tracks, but it is not simply an exercise in nostalgia. His influences span decades; Gil Scott-Heron, Fela Kuti, Kendrick Lamar and Bobby Womack are remembered. “I will not have an alter ego, or I will become Sasha Fierce or Ziggy Stardust,” says Kiwanuka. “I can be Michael Kiwanuka.” With such a good album, it’s hard to argue with that. (AP)

34/50 17) Kano – Hoodies all summer

On their sixth album, Kano’s powers of observation are in full swing. Home has always been at the heart of his music, so he keeps the perspective of his 2005 debut, Home Sweet Home; However, the arrogant confidence of that record is replaced by a more thoughtful seriousness. He is an old statesman of grime, and you can almost see his frown and shake his head in “Trouble,” while the frantic “Kind of Leave,” starring other veteran D Double E and Ghetts, reminds the listener how he turned on the Road for future generations. (RO)

35/50 16) Hot Chip – A bath full of ecstasy

Lyrically, the band offers some of its most moving phrases to date on this: its seventh and best album. The second single “Hungry Child”, a trance floor fill, contains the plaintive, “Dreaming never felt so bad / Lonely never felt so bad before”, while, on the dragged rhythms of “Echo”, Alexis Taylor Sing when you leave your regrets that you seem to understand the effort required to achieve this. Despite all its brilliant synthesizers and the robotic pathos of Taylor’s idiosyncratic voices, this is a record with heart and soul. (RO)

36/50 15) MUNA – Save the world

Save the world should see MUNA join the ranks of those who have borrowed their sound blatantly. The lead single “Number One Fanatic” banishes intrusive thoughts: “Nobody likes me and I will die,” just in time for a luxurious and festive choir, a sincere part, an ironic part. In other places, they are frankly defeatist, lament the inevitable retreat to a recent ex (“Stayaway”) or reflect on the similarity of a lover with an adulterous father (“Taken”). “Hands Off”, meanwhile, plays with temptation before slamming the door. It is fierce and direct. (AP)

37/50 14) Slipknot – We are not in your class

Fans have already made comparisons between We Are Not Your Kind and the seminal Slipknot album of 2001, Iowa. While the latter was even heavier (it would be difficult, if not impossible, to overcome it), the ambition in We Are Not Your Kind It is so amazing. In any case, the dynamics created by placing a greater emphasis on the melody allows you to consider everything without being surrounded by noise. Critics may question how relevant Slipknot are in 2019. We Are Not Your Kind’s hit strength should be enough to silence them; This may be one of the band’s most personal records, but the anger they capture feels universally. (RO)

38/50 13) Rapsody – Eva

Each song bears the title of a black woman that Rapsody admires: Serena Williams, Sojourner Truth, Maya Angelou, Aaliyah, Oprah Winfrey … and in each of them she explores the traits, successes and conflicts of these women. As in Laila’s Wisdom, Eve conveys Rapsody’s natural feeling for the funk: “Michelle” (Obama) appears in a cheerful piano riff, but other tracks, such as “Afeni”, are pure soul. Nina Simone said that an artist’s duty, “as far as I’m concerned, is to reflect the times.” This is precisely what Rapsody has done, in the most resonant way possible. (RO)

39/50 12) Julia Jacklin – Crushing

There is a deeper sense of personal connection to anchor the lyrical and melodic intelligence of Julia Jacklin. That drum of “Pressure for the party” maintains a relentless and nervous pulse, while “I don’t know how to continue loving you” achieves deep intimacy while recognizing the relationship. Fifties guitar rinsed with grunge, feminist and recycled, everything: crushing is a triumph. (HALF PENSION)

40/50 11) Colts: everything that has not been saved will be lost Part 1

Philippakis’s voice is wrapped in the smoke of the remains of society. The first single “Exits”, six sparkling minutes of pop from the eighties “hammer” that is seen as a heavy artillery vehicle covered with sequins, refers to those who perceive the construction of underground cities to escape warming global. “Syrups” has Yannis howling a passionate post-apocalyptic vision of the invasions of robots and cities clogged by the sand over a corroded dubbing of Gorillaz that becomes a motor load as global panic settles. An album inspired by scorched earth music. (MEGABYTE)

41/50 10) Dave – Psychodrama

A talented pianist, as well as a rapper and singer, Dave often spits discordant chords to amplify the urgency of his chosen theme, or rap in rough and assertive tones through an emotional sequence that complements his stoic intensity. In “Environment,” he talks about the conflict between what people see in his seemingly glamorous life, and the reality behind the scenes where blood and sweat are drawn from him. He has put everything in this album. (RO)

42/50 9) Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising

Weyes Blood, whose real name is Natalie Mering, accompanies her instrumental idiosyncrasies with strong and delicious melodies and undemanding lyrics. “Nobody will give you a trophy for all the pain and the things you’ve been through,” he sings in “Mirror Forever.” “No one knows except you.” And then there is that voice, both warm and disturbing, controlled and untethered. No wonder he lent it to Perfume Genius, Drugdealer and Ariel Pink: add a touch of depth to everything you find. (AP)

43/50 8) James Blake – Take shape

The warm piano splashes that bathed that song also break the anxious rattle of dance rhythms in the eponymous opener of the album, the singer as regularly revised as “vaporous” promises “to leave the ether, assume the form” and “be playable, be accessible. ” His own sharpest critic winks at the journalists who have called him glacial as he falls from an icy and remote falsetto in a rich and deep tone to ask: “Doesn’t it seem much warmer?” (HB)

44/50 7) Nick Cave – Ghosteen

After the traumatized chaos of the 2016 Skeleton Tree, Ghosteen is a warm cloud of environmental comfort, a sonic evocation of the communion he has experienced through his porous relationship with his audience. Sounds lively, not weakened, by exposing your wounds. (HALF PENSION)

45/50 6) Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

The production here is excellent. Tyler has never been one for the structure of the traditional song, but in IGOR, which is undoubtedly a separate album, it’s like the Minotaur, attracting you through a maze that spins and spins in seemingly impossible corners, taking you into the exciting unknown . His lack of resolution in the end, surely the most tortuous element of a great lost love, makes it even more powerful. (RO)

46/50 5) Great Thief – Two Hands

The second album of the indie-rock band in the space of five months (the first was UFOF), was described as the “twin of the earth” and, in fact, they sound totally connected to each other and with their surroundings in the arid Chihuahuan desert. from Texas, near the border with Mexico. In contrast to his fragile performance at UFOF, here Adrianne Lenker sings in lustful screams and calls “Forgotten Eyes”, while “No”, the dark and melancholic soul of the album, sings with feedback squeals and a guitar solo of two merciless minutes that leaves you simultaneously devastated and captivated. (RO)

47/50 4) Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars

Bruce Springsteen seems to have told almost all the stories in the great book of American mythology stories, except perhaps one: a California dreamer with wide eyes discovers that the Golden State turns bitter and flees eastward, to some romantic speck of a City, pine and rehabilitate. Is the classic pop plot of “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” De Bacharach and David, and it is a story that Springsteen plays repeatedly here, in his sumptuous and cinematic album 19, which is nothing less than a masterpiece from the end of the period. (MEGABYTE)

48/50 3) Little Simz – GRAY Area

Pocos álbumes en 2019 han sido tan eclécticos o con una visión tan singular como el Área GRIS de Simz. Ella cambia entre dos tonos: formidable y reflexivo. En temas como “Ofensa” y “Jefe” ella gotea de veneno; entregando líneas en un zumbido bajo y mortal sobre ganchos de bajos asesinos y distorsión punk. En “Selfish” y “Flowers” es más suave, permitiéndose ser vulnerable porque sabe que no tiene que deshacerse de todo sentimiento para competir con sus compañeros varones. Es mejor porque abraza cada faceta de sí misma y se la ofrece al oyente de la forma más clara posible. (RO)

Jen Ewbank

49/50 2) Lana Del Rey – Norman F *** ing Rockwell!

Lana Del Rey siempre ha estado obsesionada con el pasado. El suyo es un sonido arraigado en la nostalgia, un himno a todo lo que nació demasiado tarde para vivir: el viejo Hollywood, Sinatra, la poesía beat, Sylvia Plath y Fifties Americana. En su mejor momento, extrae algo fresco de todo. En su peor momento, ella se revuelca en ella. Su nuevo álbum Norman F ** king Rockwell !, llamado así por un artista estadounidense del siglo XX, hace ambas cosas. (AP)

50/50 1) Aldous Harding – Diseñador

Cuando Aldous Harding actuó en Londres este mes, un fanático enamorado gritó que la amaban. “Aprecio eso”, respondió ella suavemente. “Pero estoy ocupado”. La respuesta es Harding a un T – irónico, extraño, introspectivo, enfocado. Su espectacular y singular tercer álbum, Designer, es todas esas cosas. Tomando a la gente del campo izquierdo que hizo su nombre y salpicando el pop post-psych y las orquestas nerviosas florece en el lienzo, la neozelandesa alberga secretos mientras te hace señas.

“Es mejor vivir con melodía y pasar un tiempo honesto / ¿No es así?”, Pregunta en “Fixture Picture”, antes de concluir con cansancio que “no puedes ser puro y estar enamorado”. On “Zoo Eyes”, on which her voice plummets to its lowest register, she asks two questions in succession, as if they’re of equal import: “What am I doing in Dubai in the prime of my life? Do you love me?” It is an exquisite, enigmatic record. (AP)

Claire Shilland

1/50 50) Kim Gordon – No Home Record

The debut solo album of the art-punk pioneer was never going to be predictable, easy-listening. No Home Record channels the dissonance and avant-garde vibe of New York’s experimental no-wave movement in a nine-song, genre-defiant collection that jumps between industrial, minimal electro-rock and abrasive art punk. Uniting the tracks is their creator’s restlessly questing, non-conformist spirit. It’s great to have her back. (EB)

Natalia Mantini

2/50 49) ​Nilüfer​ Yanya – Miss Universe

Nilüfer Yanya isn’t down with the “wellness” industry. On her debut album, Miss Universe, the singer-songwriter makes this perfectly clear, tearing into all those “improve yourself” schemes littered across social media and parcelling up that angst as cerebral, skewed alt-rock. ​Synths and saxophone play their part on the smoother, more soulful “Paradise” and “Baby Blu”. Listen to the driving groove of “Heat Rises”, meanwhile, and you’ll be instantly reminded of Kelis and Andre 3000’s “Millionaire”. That said, Yanya is very much her own artist: original and bold. (PS)

Molly Daniel

3/50 48) The Black Keys – Let’s Rock

Five years since their last album, the Ohioan duo have gone back to basics. Gone are the subtle inflections and lacquered psychedelia of Turn Blue; Let’s Rock is all about simple hooks and nagging choruses, “an homage”, in the words of drummer Patrick Carney, “to the electric guitar”. Get past the terrible title, and you’ll be rewarded with a viscerally entertaining album that never lingers for more than four minutes per song. If this is genre pastiche, it’s genre pastiche done with skill and savvy. (PS)

4/50 47) Bat for Lashes – Lost Girls

Musically, Lost Girls couldn’t be more Eighties if it were playing a Commodore 64 while eating Angel Delight. Like Stranger Things, everything about it is unashamedly nostalgic: the power drums, the moody atmospherics, the arpeggiated synths. Close your eyes and you can practically see Jason Patric on the Santa Cruz boardwalk in The Lost Boys​. Yes, nostalgia is a fairly generic formula. But listened to as a whole, the album positively thrums with sonic invention, managing to feel both fresh and full of intrigue. Khan once again demonstrates a knack for uncanny storytelling. (PS)

Jen Ewbank

5/50 46) Collard – Unholy

On his debut album, the 24-year-old mixes sultry jams that recall the electronic funk of MGMT with nods to the greats: Prince, James Brown, Led Zeppelin and Marvin Gaye. Throughout, Collard exhibits his extraordinary voice, which swoops to a devilishly low murmur or soars to an ecstatic falsetto. On the lustful “Hell Song” he sings “less is more… but more is good”. You’re inclined to agree with him. (RO)

6/50 45) Angel Olsen – All Mirrors

When the Missouri singer broke out in 2014, she became known for her lo-fi, introspective sound and the staggering range and power of her voice. On All Mirrors, she dials things up even further than 2016’s Sixties-leaning My Woman, and turns her focus outwards – it is an album, she says, “about losing empathy, trust, love for destructive people” and “owning up to your darkest side”. It is also balletic and haywire, refusing to follow traditional rules of song structure. Listening to it feels like accidentally pressing play on two songs at once, and finding the combination strangely inebriating. (AP)

Cameron McCool

7/50 44) Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

This is a polished, playful album, though it has a DIY edge to it: “S**t, f**k, I didn’t know it was ending right there,” she chuckles in the final few moments of “Like a Girl”. “Girl, run this s**t back,” she says after a vivacious flute solo on “Tempo” – a song featuring a guest verse from Missy Elliott, the person who, Lizzo said on Twitter, “made this chubby, weird, black girl believe that ANYTHING was possible”. (AP)

8/50 43) Skepta – Ignorance is Bliss

There’s no attempt to chase someone else’s wave here; no token drill, afroswing or trap beats to satisfy playlist algorithms. Instead, his cold grime sonics are rendered down to their no-frills essentials – brutalist blocks of sad angular melodies and hard, spacious drums. The result is a quintessentially London record, as dark and moody as it is brash and innovative. “We used to do young and stupid,” Skepta concludes on “Gangsta”. “Now we do grown.” (IM)

Boy Better Know

9/50 42) Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

It lacks a centrepiece to match the arresting depth and space of Sweetener’s “God Is A Woman”, but Grande handles its shifting moods and cast of producers (including pop machines Max Martin and Tommy Brown) with engaging class and momentum. One minute you’re skanking along to the party brass of “Bloodline”; the next floating into the semi-detached, heartbreak of “Ghostin’”, which appears to address Grande’s guilt at being with Davidson while pining for Miller. She sings of the late rapper as a “wingless angel” with featherlight high notes that will drop the sternest jaw. (HB)

Youtube / Ariana Grande

10/50 41) Ezra Furman – Twelve Nudes

The Chicago-born singer’s ninth album is a furious reaction to the social and political events of 2018 – over 11 breathless tracks, he turns that anger into a howl of resistance. Each song feels personal yet relatable – the deep-rooted despair felt on “Trauma” at the sight of wealthy bullies rising to power is a universal one, as is the sense of liberation in just letting go on “What Can You Do But Rock n Roll”. Twelve Nudes is Furman’s most urgent and cathartic record. (RO)

Jessica Lehrman

11/50 40) YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

On his studio debut, YBN shows off his versatility, but not to the point that it distracts from the underlying message of each song. You have the menacing “Broke as F***”, where the beats and stark piano hook contrasts with Cordae’s rags-to-riches rap. Aged 21, the North Carolina artist flecks songs such as the Anderson .Paak-featuring “RNP” with an endearing kind of nonchalance; over the woozy, psychedelic soul of opener “Wintertime”, meanwhile, he wonders how Corretta Scott King felt upon learning Martin Luther had cheated on her. It’s by no means a perfect album in the grand sense of the term, but it is a perfect demonstration of everything Cordae is capable of. (RO)

12/50 39) Big Thief – UFOF

Big Thief’s frontwoman Adrianne Lenker has an uncanny ability to make you feel like you’re in on a secret. Her whispering, spectral delivery and deeply personal lyrics are the key to this. Even on the band’s third album UFOF, with an audience that has grown exponentially in the past few years, the songs are still immensely intimate affairs. The album’s deathly intrigue is drawn from her own personal traumas, which she successfully spins into something that feels universal. But you don’t come away from this record feeling downcast. It’s more a reminder of how fleeting yet beautiful life is, and an appeal to make the most of it. (RO)

13/50 38) Jenny Lewis – On the Line

Here, Lewis does what she does best: adds the glossy sparkle of Hollywood and a sunny Californian sheen to melancholy and nostalgia, with her most luxuriantly orchestrated album yet. Even when she’s singing, “I’ve wasted my youth”, it’s in that sweet voice, with carefree “doo doo doo doo doo doos”, and at a pace that’s so upbeat that it masks the sentiment. It’s a bittersweet mourning of her past. (EB)

14/50 37) Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Few people have had as big a year as Billie Eilish. The first – and currently only – artist born in the Noughties to have a US number one single, she also released her double platinum debut album, the innovative and multifarious, if irksomely titled, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? There are some missteps – “Wish You Were Gay” being one of them – but for the most part this is an album as full of charm and bite as Eilish herself. And with a melody that ducks and dives in between the beat like a bank robber dodging lasers, the dark, dank pop-trap masterpiece “Bad Guy” is surely a contender for song of the year. (AP)

15/50 36) AJ Tracey – AJ Tracey

One of the biggest new rap stars to emerge in 2019, AJ Tracey’s variety and the scale of his ambition on this album is breathtaking. Fans will be surprised to discover he sings almost as much as he raps, in pleasingly gruff tones. Each track is a standout, none more so than “Ladbroke Grove”, a hat-tip to classic garage in which Tracey switches up his flow to emulate a Nineties MC. It’s a thrilling work. (RO)

16/50 35) Caroline Polachek – Pang

The former Chairlift frontwoman’s solo debut (at least, her first under her own name) is an eccentric, experimental delight – PC music by way of classical pop. The product of a divorce and a series of adrenal rushes she refers to as “pangs”, the album is musically agile and often lyrically stark: Sometimes I wonder/ Do I love you too much? Then I tell myself ‘Caroline, shut up’”, she sings on “Caroline Shut Up”. Polachek’s voice is her secret weapon – so jolting and elastic she had to prove it wasn’t autotuned in an astonishing Twitter video. (AP)

17/50 34) Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

Simpson recently said he wanted Sound & Fury to “hit like a Wu-Tang record”, so each intro is like a one-two punch loaded with brilliant hooks. Then there’s the rollicking “A Good Look” and “Last Man Standing” – it’s pure rock and roll: sleazy, slick and lots of fun. Sound & Fury marks another milestone for a remarkable artist. (RO)

Semi Song

18/50 33) Fontaines DC – Dogrel

Of all the excellent bands to emerge out of Dublin’s booming music scene over the past few years, Fontaines DC are the best of them. Perhaps it’s the fact that they’re technically outsiders, having grown up on the borders of the city (or in their guitarist Carlos O’Connell’s case, between there and Spain). Frontman Grian Chatten eschews punk’s tradition of valuing shock value over songcraft and instead offers searing, literary observations of a city with which he has a love/hate relationship. (RO)

19/50 32) Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Already subject to manic shifts in style and tempo, this hour-long LP roams in lounge pants from Deadhead jams to Zombies-catchy hooks, infectiously kitsch prog, highlife samples and – on “Sunflower” – a scat breakdown. An unfashionable record, then, and that may be its best asset. With such low stakes and barely any emotional intensity, Father of the Bride won’t cement Vampire Weekend’s legacy. But after a highly strung decade on the indie-rock A-list, it gives them room to breathe. (JM)

20/50 31) FKA twigs – MAGDALENE

“Making this album has allowed me, for the first time, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured,” FKA twigs writes in the album’s press notes. “I stopped judging myself, and at that moment found hope in MAGDALENE.” At times, MAGDALENE is just as ungraceful, confused and fractured as its creator was – a rush of baroque electronics, industrial noise, opera, synths, autotune and precarious falsetto. The follow-up to 2014’s LP1 is the sound of a woman teetering on the brink of collapse, gathering herself, and then erupting into a kind of defiance. (AP)

21/50 30) Bill Callahan – Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

Bill Callahan returns after six years with this homely, career-best album in which he sings of his own contentment. “The panic room is now a nursery,” he observes on “Son of the Sea”. Death still looms – often in the form of a black dog that follows Callahan around various tracks – but its inevitability seems more of a comfort than something to be feared: “Everybody must walk the lonesome valley,” he sings firmly. “Yeah, they must walk it by themselves.” (RO)

22/50 29) Shura – Forevher

Arriving three years after the release of her debut, Nothing’s Real, Shura’s excellent second record is camp and theatrical, pivoting between a big, poppy sensibility and a minimalist, lo-fi one – sometimes on the same track. Lead single “Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)” is a slinky shoulder roll of a song, laden with passionate blasphemy: “I wanna consecrate your body, turn the water to wine, I know you’re thinking about kissing, too.” It’s laced, too, with piano – an instrument she’d always been “allergic to” before this record – and opulent orchestral strings. (AP)

Hollie Fernando

23/50 28) Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

On Cage the Elephant’s fifth album, Social Cues, frontman Matt Shultz reacts to the breakdown of his marriage and the loss of three close friends. He undergoes a kind of Jekyll and Hyde transition through the 13 tracks, the result of which is the band’s best work to date. Single “Ready to let Go” is by far the most explicit – a moody swamp-rock jam where Shultz comes to terms with his impending divorce. He bares his soul on Social Cues, and apparently shakes off a few demons in the process. (RO)

24/50 27) Brittany Howard – Jaime

Howard listened to Brazilian artist Jorge Ben – “where there’s literally, like, 18 different things happening in the song” – while she was making the album, and it shows. “13th Century Metal” builds like an alarm, while “Baby” is scatty and scattered, like something off The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Sometimes, there is one instrument too many, but usually the components crash together well. (AP)

Brantley Gutierrez

25/50 26) Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow

Written during her recent pregnancy and the birth of her first child, Remind Me Tomorrow shows Van Etten dimming her spotlight on toxicity and instead casting a warm glow behind the record’s psychic overview. As well as expectations of confessional singers, she subverts folk music’s focus on bare-bones songwriting. But the daintiest composition “Stay” is her most perfectly realised yet, over music box chimes and heel-clicking percussion she coos: “You won’t let me go astray/ You will let me find my way.” After years of making peace with drift and uncertainty, she’s never sounded more sure of anything. (JM)

Ryan Pfluger

26/50 25) Floating Points – Crush

Inspired by the improvisations he was creating while on tour with The xx in 2017, Sam Shepherd found himself making “some of the most obtuse and aggressive music I’ve ever made”. This newfound drive can be heard in singles such as “LesAlpx”, a mind-melting track that climbs breathlessly towards its summit with a pounding bass beat and high, whistling chirps that punctuate the tension. It’s an insight into his brilliant mind and – such is the sheer variety of the album – a way to inspire one’s own imagination. (RO)

27/50 24) Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

There are three themes that run through the record: his defiance in the face of doubt; the pressure of high expectations; and his efforts to lift others up as his success continues to grow. He reminds himself constantly of who he is beneath the gloss that fame has brought: he’s “Rachael’s Little Brother”, “Big Michael”, a guy who likes to watch Avengers and Game of Thrones. All of his best traits are present and correct: sincerity, a smooth flow and forensic-like analysis of societal ills, laced with pathos and humour. The lasting impression is of an artist whose only way is up. (RO)

Mark Mattock

28/50 23) Marika Hackman – Any Human Friend

A blunt, bold album on which Hackman’s beatific voice sits atop methodically messy instrumentals. Songs such as “All Night” are so candidly carnal it feels inappropriate to listen to them in public; notes of riot grrrl, pop and rock come together throughout the record to create something that is, at times, quite striking. (AP)

29/50 22) Solange – When I Get Home

The decade’s second great Solange album churns several deformed, jazzy aesthetics – including Brainfeeder’s gloopy electro-funk and the concoctions of DJ Screw – into a lustrous cloud of R&B. The result hints at Seventies soul voyagers like Stevie Wonder yet retains its future-shock, celebrating Houston futurism without pandering to fans of its explicitly political predecessor. (JM)

30/50 21) Cate Le Bon – Reward

For her fifth studio album, Cate Le Bon went to live in a secluded cottage in the Lake District, where she sang to an empty house and took lessons in wood-carving. Yet her compositions on Reward are lush, warm and whimsical; opener “Miami” is resplendent with stately horns and percussion that reminds you of childhood. There’s a fantastic sense of space, too, spun from diaphanous arrangements such as “The Light”, where she meanders delightfully from a clear, lilting call to a deep vocal rumble. It’s an album by an artist intent on readdressing her relationship with her own existence. (RO)

31/50 20) Sam Fender – Hypersonic Missiles

Fender drew plenty of early comparisons to Bruce Springsteen – on Hypersonic Missiles they’re entirely warranted, as much for the instrumentation as the lyricism and his vignettes of working-class struggle. There are sax solos (more than one), and pounding rhythms that make you want to jump in a car and drive down a highway at sunset, and blistering electric guitars next to classic troubadour acoustics. He has Springsteen’s rousing holler, and the early indications of someone who could be the voice of a generation – not because he wants to be, but because he sees things and understands. (RO)

32/50 19) Taylor Swift – Lover

Swift’s sixth album Reputation was camp and melodramatic, killing off “the old Taylor” and waging war on anyone and everyone who dared to criticise her. It was sincerity veiled as self-parody, insecurity veiled as breeziness – and all the better for that uneasy paradox. But Lover, her new, seventh album, feels like a partial resurrection of the Swift of old: moony romance and earnest earworms abound. It’s the sound of a singer excited to be earnest again. Taylor Swift is dead. Long live Taylor Swift. (AP)

33/50 18) Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

The record is an introspective mix of psychey soul, blues, rock and funk, which skips and strolls and swaggers through its 13 tracks – but it is not simply an exercise in nostalgia. Its influences span decades; Gil Scott-Heron, Fela Kuti, Kendrick Lamar and Bobby Womack are all recalled. “I’m not going to have an alter ego, or becomes Sasha Fierce or Ziggy Stardust,” says Kiwanuka. “I can just be Michael Kiwanuka.” With an album this good, it’s hard to argue with that. (AP)

34/50 17) Kano – Hoodies All Summer

On his sixth album, Kano’s powers of observation are at their peak. Home has always been at the heart of his music, so he maintains the close-quarters perspective of his 2005 debut Home Sweet Home; the swaggering confidence of that record, though, is replaced by a more thoughtful gravitas. He’s an elder statesman of grime, and you can almost see his furrowed brow and shake of his head on “Trouble”, while the frenetic “Class of Deja”, starring fellow veterans D Double E and Ghetts, reminds the listener how he lit the path for future generations. (RO)

35/50 16) Hot Chip – A Bath Full of Ecstasy

Lyrically, the band offer up some of their most poignant phrases to date on this – their seventh and best record. Second single “Hungry Child”, a trance-y floor-filler, contains the plaintive, “Dreaming never felt so bad/ Lonely never felt so wrong before” while, over the shuffling beats of “Echo”, Alexis Taylor sings of leaving your regrets behind while seeming to understand the effort required to achieve this. For all its glimmering synths and the robotic pathos of Taylor’s idiosyncratic vocals, this is a record with both heart and soul. (RO)

36/50 15) MUNA – Saves the World

Saves the World should see MUNA joining the ranks of those who have brazenly borrowed their sound. Lead single “Number One Fan” banishes intrusive thoughts – “Nobody likes me and I’m gonna die” – just in time for a lavish, self-celebratory chorus, one part earnest, one part tongue-in-cheek. Elsewhere, they are downright defeatist, laments the inevitable pull back to a recent ex (“Stayaway”) or reflecting on a lover’s similarity to an adulterous father (“Taken”). “Hands Off”, meanwhile, toys with temptation before slamming the door shut. It is fierce and forthright. (AP)

37/50 14) Slipknot – We Are Not Your Kind

Fans have already drawn comparisons between We Are Not Your Kind and Slipknot’s seminal 2001 album Iowa. While the latter was even heavier (it would be difficult if not impossible to outdo), the sheer ambition on We Are Not Your Kind is just as staggering. If anything, the dynamic created by placing a bigger emphasis on melody allows you to consider everything without being engulfed by noise. Critics may question how relevant Slipknot are in 2019. The pummelling force of We Are Not Your Kind should be enough to silence them – this may be one of the band’s most personal records, but the rage they capture is universally felt. (RO)

38/50 13) Rapsody – Eve

Each song is titled after a black woman Rapsody admires: Serena Williams, Sojourner Truth, Maya Angelou, Aaliyah, Oprah Winfrey… and for each one she explores these women’s traits, successes and strife. As on Laila’s Wisdom, Eve conveys Rapsody’s natural feel for funk – “Michelle” (Obama) bounces in on a jaunty piano riff – but other tracks, such as “Afeni”, are pure soul. Nina Simone said an artist’s duty, “as far as I’m concerned, is to reflect the times”. This is precisely what Rapsody has done, in the most resonant way possible. (RO)

39/50 12) Julia Jacklin – Crushing

There’s a deeper sense of personal connection to anchor Julia Jacklin’s lyrical and melodic smarts. That snare drum on “Pressure to Party” keeps a relentless, nerve-snapping pulse throughout, while “Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You” nails a depth of intimacy while acknowledging relationship ennui. Grunge-rinsed, feminist-flipped, upcycled Fifties guitar an’ all: Crushing is a triumph. (HB)

40/50 11) Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1

Philippakis’s voice is shrouded in the smoke from society’s wreckage. Lead single “Exits”, six scintillating minutes of Eighties “sledgehammer” pop that lumbers into view like a heavy artillery vehicle covered in sequins, concerns the one percenters building underground cities to escape global warming. “Syrups” has Yannis howling a passionate post-apocalyptic vision of robot invasions and sand-clogged towns over a corroded Gorillaz dub that builds to a motoric charge as global panic sets in. An inspired album of scorched earth music. (MB)

41/50 10) Dave – Psychodrama

A talented pianist as well as a rapper and singer, Dave often spits over discordant chords to amplify the urgency of his chosen subject, or else raps in gruff, assertive tones across an emotional sequence that complements his stoic intensity. On “Environment”, he talks about the conflict between what people see of his apparently glamorous life, and the reality behind the scenes where the blood and sweat is drawn out of him. He’s put everything into this album. (RO)

42/50 9) Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising

Weyes Blood, whose real name is Natalie Mering, accompanies her instrumental idiosyncrasies with strong, luscious melodies and unfussy lyrics. “No one’s ever gonna give you a trophy for all the pain and the things you’ve been through,” she sings on “Mirror Forever”. “No one knows but you.”And then there’s that voice – at once warm and haunting, controlled and untethered. It’s no wonder she’s lent it to the likes of Perfume Genius, Drugdealer and Ariel Pink: it adds a touch of profundity to everything it meets. (AP)

43/50 8) James Blake – Assume Form

The warm splashes of piano that washed over that song also break through the anxious rattle of dance beats on the album’s eponymous opener, the singer so regularly reviewed as “vaporous” promises to “leave the ether, assume form” and “be touchable, be reachable”. His own sharpest critic, he winks at the journalists who’ve called him glacial as he drops from remote, icy falsetto into a richly grained, deeper tone to ask: “Doesn’t it seem much warmer?” (HB)

44/50 7) Nick Cave – Ghosteen

Following the traumatised chaos of 2016’s Skeleton Tree, Ghosteen is a warm cloud of ambient solace – a sonic evocation of the communion he has experienced through his newly porous relationship with his audience. He sounds buoyed, not weakened, by exposing his wounds. (HB)

45/50 6) Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

The production here is superb. Tyler has never been one for traditional song structure, but on IGOR, which is undoubtedly a break-up album, he’s like the Minotaur – luring you through a maze that twists and turns around seemingly impossible corners, drawing you into the thrilling unknown. Its lack of resolution at the close – surely the most torturous element of a great love lost – makes it all the more powerful. (RO)

46/50 5) Big Thief – Two Hands

The indie-rock band’s second album in the space of five months (the first being UFOF), was described as the “earth twin” and, indeed, they sound utterly grounded – to each other, and to their surroundings in the arid Chihuahuan Desert of Texas, near the Mexico border. In contrast to her fragile performance on UFOF, here Adrianne Lenker sings in lusty whoops and calls on “Forgotten Eyes”, while “Not”, the record’s dark, brooding soul, caterwauls with feedback screeches and a merciless, two-minute guitar solo that leaves you simultaneously devastated and enthralled. (RO)

47/50 4) Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars

Bruce Springsteen seems to have told almost every tale in the grand old storybook of American mythologies, except perhaps one: a wide-eyed Californian dreamer finds the Golden State turns sour and flees back east, to some romantic speck of a town, to pine and rehabilitate. It’s the classic pop plotline of Bacharach and David’s “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”, and it’s a tale Springsteen taps repeatedly here, on his sumptuous, cinematic 19th album, which is nothing short of a late-period masterpiece. (MB)

48/50 3) Little Simz – GREY Area

Few albums in 2019 have been as eclectic, or with as singular a vision, as Simz’s GREY Area. She flips between two tones: formidable and reflective. On tracks such as “Offence” and “Boss” she drips with venom; delivering lines in a low, deadly buzz over killer bass hooks and punk distortion. On “Selfish” and “Flowers” she’s softer – allowing herself to be vulnerable because she knows she doesn’t have to ditch all sentiment to compete with her male peers. She’s better because she embraces every facet of herself, and offers it to the listener in as clear a statement as possible. (RO)

Jen Ewbank

49/50 2) Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell!

Lana Del Rey has always been obsessed with the past. Hers is a sound rooted in nostalgia, a paean to everything she was born too late to live through: old Hollywood, Sinatra, beat poetry, Sylvia Plath and Fifties Americana. At her best, she mines something fresh from it all. At her worst, she wallows in it. Her new album Norman F**king Rockwell!, named after a 20th-century American artist, does both. (AP)

50/50 1) Aldous Harding – Designer

When Aldous Harding performed in London this month, an enamoured fan cried out that they loved her. “I appreciate that,” she replied softly. “But, I’m busy.” The response is Harding to a T – wry, weird, introspective, focused. Her spectacular, singular third album, Designer, is all of those things. Taking the left-field folk that made her name and splashing post-psych pop and jittery orchestral flourishes onto the canvas, the New Zealander harbours secrets while beckoning you in.

“It’s better to live with melody and have an honest time/ Isn’t that right?” she asks on “Fixture Picture”, before wearily concluding that “you can’t be pure and in love”. On “Zoo Eyes”, on which her voice plummets to its lowest register, she asks two questions in succession, as if they’re of equal import: “What am I doing in Dubai in the prime of my life? Do you love me?” It is an exquisite, enigmatic record. (AP)

Claire Shilland

Tomlinson grew up listening to Oasis and Arctic Monkeys, though right now he can’t get enough of Catfish and the Bottlemen: “I like anything with big guitars and a big chorus.” He reckons “Kill My Mind” will struggle to get on the radio but he doesn’t care since, musically, “I’ve often been swimming against the tide.”

He puts the album’s long gestation down to creative insecurity. “A good two years (was spent) treading water and trying to work out exactly what my sound was, and what I was capable of.” Clearly, One Direction, who sold 50 million albums, are a tough act to follow, though Tomlinson has also had to contend with his former colleagues putting out solo work before him (Harry Styles is already on his second LP, while Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne have all released debuts). But he rejects the suggestion that they are all in competition, remarking, “I don’t like to look at it that way.”

I ask if he and his ex-bandmates have a WhatsApp group. They don’t, he replies, “and we should, but we’ve never got around to it”. But he says they are frequently in touch, which must be something people ask a lot since, entirely unbidden, he gives me a breakdown of their recent activities. Let the record show that he spoke to Liam two days ago; he and Niall exchanged texts a fortnight ago; and Harry sent him a congratulatory message when he released his last single. There is no mention of Zayn.

Tomlinson says the face he presents to the public and journalists these days is fully unfiltered, a change from his One Direction days when he had to be careful not to cause inadvertent upset within the band or with fans. “No one was saying ‘Don’t do that’, but there was the (pressure) of being role models. So it took a second to understand that (as a solo artist) I could get away with completely being myself, even though I can sometimes be a bit of a dickhead.”

read more

In fact, there are two Tomlinsons that emerge throughout our chat. There’s boyband Louis, full of sweet but bland blather about self-expression, his gratitude to fans, and the luck that he’s enjoyed as an artist. But another version of him frequently comes through who is funny, sweary and thoughtful about his decade in the limelight.

Tomlinson has had four years to digest his time in One Direction which I note, from the outside, looked a bit like being held hostage. But even with the fan fervour, the police escorts and the nonstop media glare, he says he wouldn’t change anything. “We were always in control of our destiny,” he explains. “We rose to fame pretty quick and, because of that, we had some power and some say within the record label and with management.” The sheer pace and drama of their day-to-day existence was, he says, “like a drug. It’s that feeling of heightened emotion and every day being manically busy, and the hysteria. Although you might complain about it, none of us said, ‘No we don’t wanna do that.’ We were just in it. We were f***ing loving it.”

Still, he says, the initial 18 months were hard as he struggled to see his value within the band. “I would wonder, ‘What difference would it make if I was there or if I wasn’t?’ Under the spotlight that was difficult, but that’s what gave me the fire in the belly to get right into it.” It was through songwriting that he found his place and his confidence – he has writing credits on 37 One Direction songs, more than anyone else in the band. “That’s something I’m really f***ing proud of,” he says. “Now I can say I made a difference.”

From left to right: Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan (Getty)

The end of One Direction was a shock to Tomlinson, even though he knew it was coming. “We’d done such a lot of work in a short space of time so a break was inevitable. But I don’t think I was necessarily ready for how long. We had a band meeting and everyone just said, ‘Maybe we’ll put it on the back burner for a bit,’ and I felt a bit petulant about that at the time. It actually hit me like a ton of bricks.” Now the band are officially on hiatus – “even though that’s a stupid f***ing word”, he says. “Truthfully, none of us truly know (if we’ll reform). I just know what my gut says and my gut says we will get back together at some point. I think it was too magical for all of us to never do it again.”

The eldest of seven siblings, as a child Tomlinson says he was “well-mannered but a bit of a show-off. I was a lot cockier than I am now. Being in One Direction made me realise I’m not always the coolest kid in the room”.

He wasn’t good academically at school but enjoyed performing and, for a while, toyed with being an actor. Before auditioning on The X Factor, he did a string of jobs at weekends and in school holidays for some extra cash. One summer was spent as a waiter at his beloved football club, Doncaster Rovers. Another yielded a stint at a well-known cinema chain dispensing popcorn. There, he tells me unexpectedly, he was earning “an extra wage”. An extra wage? “As in taking a few quid from the till,” he says with a grin. “It all started because there was a McDonald’s over the road and I wanted money for my lunch.” His trick was to hand customers two boxes of popcorn but only put one through the system and put the money for the second in his pocket. “I didn’t want to short-change the customer,” he explains. “I’d take from the company. I’m a man of the people.”

‘I think One Direction was too magical for all of us to never do it again’

It was his mum’s idea for him to try out for The X Factor, though it took three attempts to get through to the televised auditions. He says the experience of going on stage in front of the live audience, under the glare of the lights and with four famous judges looking back at him, remains the most terrifying of his life.

We talk for a bit about Tomlinson’s return to The X Factor in 2018 as a judge alongside Simon Cowell plus Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field. He asks what I made of the show so I decide to be honest and tell him that I thought the whole thing looked tired and Cowell appeared bored out of his mind. “Well I couldn’t possibly comment on (Cowell),” says Tomlinson, good-naturedly, “though I actually loved it. But yeah, I feel that, as a show, it needs a rest. There’s a place for a show like it and I’ve got my career to thank for it, but we’ve had a lot of it, so let’s just let it rest and make people want it again.”

These days Tomlinson divides his time between London, where he lives with Calder, and Los Angeles where his four-year-old son, Freddie, lives with his mother, the stylist Briana Jungwirth. Life has slowed down since the madness of One Direction but he still can’t find the time to read a book or watch a box set. Where, in his pre-fame days, he struggled to hold down a job, now he’s happiest when he’s busy. Should the singing career stall, he would like to run his own management company. Five years ago, he launched a record label, an imprint on Cowell’s Syco label, but life got in the way and his plans to create a girl band fell at the first hurdle. Originally he had gathered a list of 20 acts that he was keen to sign, and points out that “like, four or five of them are signed (elsewhere) now… I think I have an instinct for these things”.

I ask, rather unfairly, if the solo career of a former boyband member is ultimately a doomed endeavour – for every Robbie Williams, there’s a Howard, Jason and Mark whose careers sink without trace. For a moment Tomlinson looks stumped but then he prevaricates like a pro. “Of course, there are days where I might have unreal expectations and when I have to tell myself to stay grounded,” he says. “But I had a breakthrough moment last year about what success really means and I think I can look at it for what it is now. I have to look at how happy I am and remember that I’m lucky to be doing what I’m doing.”

Walls is released on 31 January on Syco Music

.