Louis Tomilson talks about the relationship with Zayn Malik

One Direction, was once, the most beloved boy band in the world. However, after Zayn Malik decided to leave, the rest of the members also dissolved and went to pursue their solo careers. Louis Tomilson, who recently released his first solo album, has been in the spotlight lately. And in an interview with The Sun, he revealed some of the most shocking details about him and about Zayn as well. While he was not too interested in being the leader during his period as one of the band members, he did have his own share of problems.

He said: “There were times when I struggled to find my place in the band. There was a time when I was worried that they would leave me behind, some of the boys are on their second album now. Sometimes, I’ve been swimming against the current, finding out who I am. I was trying to find a way back to the industry, thinking mathematically instead of stop feeling and feeling. I always wanted to be autobiographical and honest. And in the last six months, the songs I have written and recorded are of better quality because there is an honesty there. ” Currently, Louis, 28, has had some difficult years in the past, even devastating because he lost his mother Johannah Deakin in December 2016 to leukemia. Last year, his sister Félicité also died at age 18 after an accidental drug overdose. While he didn’t talk about his sister, he did talk about his mother.

His song, Two Of Us was about his mother, and includes intimate details about his experience with pain. Louis explained: “It wasn’t until after I wrote it that I realized how much vulnerability I had put there. When I first introduced it, I had fans approaching me crying and telling me their stories, and that’s not something had it before, and doing it on that level about something so delicate. It was really cool to take something so dark and make people feel that way. I had to get a song like that out of my chest. It was hard to write about things that seemed trivial compared to what was happening in my life. I think it was necessary to write that song before I could move forward creatively. “

Louis continued: “I think it is a merit of how my mother raised me that I have resistance. There is nothing I want unless people feel sorry for me, so having that mentality has helped me in the most difficult times. Also I’ve felt a true support system through my fans. I always felt it on a lower level, but when it’s something so shocking and defining life, I really felt it from them. ” Speaking of his performance with Steve Aoki after his mother’s death, he said: “Sometimes it is a fight or flight. And the way they raised me and because of my origin, I only see one option in that situation. I also wanted to get in second and do it for my mother. That moment was bigger than me and it was really incredibly liberating. She used all her strength and power, and I remember that performance as one of the proudest moments of my career. “

The singer does not suppress his emotions, but can share a lot with his loved ones. “I have a lot of responsibility on my shoulders and that motivates me. I have brothers who admire me and I also have my grandparents. So all those things keep my head screwed. My mother had a great influence on me and lived with many sisters in the house, making it easier for me to talk about my emotions. But I’m also from Doncaster, where being a man is being hard and traditional and I feel that there are times when pride comes into action and I just say that I’m fine. I am lucky to have good people around me that I can trust and with whom I can be completely vulnerable and say how I feel. Nine times out of 10, I don’t bottle things. I carry my heart in my hand. “

Speaking of being part of One Direction at an early age and getting all that attention, he shared: “You can never be prepared for that. But we punished each other, so the moment one of us acted stupidly, one of the others intervened. “He was also asked if he felt that Zayn had been disrespectful, to which Louis replied:” Yes, what I make. But I can understand it. We have many situations in which we sit in interviews and, if you are in a certain mood, you can be speechless. The older you are, the more you can know if these things really have malice or if they are just a puncture in the back. This is life. But all I will say is that I did my fair share and enjoyed my time in the band. I was always aware of how incredible the opportunity was, but I also enjoyed the moment for what it was. I lived like any other person my age, the difference was that I was in One Direction. “Louis’s album, Walls, was released on January 31 and has received incredible reviews since then.

