Louis The Child announces a new tour with special guests San Holo, What So Not, etc.

Louis the Child has just completed the biggest flex of the year with the announcement of its new Here For Now tour.

Tour offers special guests Big Wild, Jai Wolf, San Holo (all three have or will have for their own title Red Rocks), What So Not and K.Flay with the support of Crooked Colors, EVAN GIIA, Ilo Ilo, Memba and Slenderbodies.

The fact that most of these artists can sell tours on their own raises other questions about the reasons for the deal to be on tour, whether it is to involve fans in weaker markets or something else. Either way, building programming like this, similar to the Alchemy Tour of NGHTMRE + SLANDER, The Glitch Mob and Seven Lions, is an achievement in itself.

I have no doubt that they have the ticket data to back it up or it never would have happened but I am more surprised that it did not drop like the alchemy tour NGHTMRE / SLAMDER / Seven Lions

The 26 date tour will hit most major U.S. markets, with the exception of LA directly as the duo will perform in Indio for Coachella.

