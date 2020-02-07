Loud typers are better writers

RA TAA TA TA TATA TAPPITY CLICKITY TAPPIT TAP Image: Getty

“Sounds good to me” is an incidental column in which Megan Reynolds and Emily Alford, the logical experts at Jezebel, explain why something that sounds wrong is actually quite right.

In our inaugural edition of ‘Sounds Right to Me’, Megan and I elaborate on the reason that the widely hated MacBook keyboard is actually the best keyboard: it’s hard as hell.

Megan: Throughout my entire life I have been politely described as, uh, loud. I lack volume control in situations where this is most urgent. If someone tells me that the person behind me is famous or that his dick just sticks out of his pants, it is physically difficult for me to exercise restraint, subtlety or discretion. I will inevitably turn around as if I’m being forced by a demon and gawp. This explanation helps me to make it clear why I value the MacBook keyboard so much, which is objectively terrible from a functional point of view, but does one thing very well: it is loud. It screams. When I type on it, I feel powerful. I will not be silenced.

Emily: Huh, it looks like we are both right, but for diametrically opposite reasons. I am what can be described as silent. When I was a child, I spent most of my time hiding behind a huge steamer suitcase that was in a corner of my grandmother’s living room for obscure reasons. She had to persuade me with lemon cookies. Someone in a graduate workshop once said that I was so quiet that sometimes they would look to see if they could see me breathing visibly, and they couldn’t. I am constantly inundated with “Huh?” And “Can you please stop muttering?” I once stood right next to Rosanna Arquette, vibrated inside, but heard nothing audibly. However, most of my writing should probably be in capital letters, because I shout positively internally. Banging on a hard ass keyboard, such as the MacBook keyboard, it feels like I’m writing on the volume that I’m thinking, and that volume is fucking 11. I will be constantly silenced myself, but not on this (on all others) manners objectively terrible) keyboard, bitch.

Typing with conviction means that the words I write actually mean something!

Megan: After meeting Emily for a few short days, I can say that she IS quiet, but I think it is because of her charming southern character. Just a theory. Back to the keyboard, that is the key point of this discussion: a loud keyboard is really the only way to feel productive. This fact is supported by one of my first interactions with former Jezebel editor-in-chief Joanna Rothkopf, who sat next to me perhaps three offices ago when I first joined Jezebel. My typing was loud. I apologized for my typing, which I thought was actually not that hard, and she kindly accepted it. Was it loud because I am naturally loud? Yes. Was it loud because it was my first week in Jezebel and I tried very hard to impress my colleagues, readers and myself by writing blogs about the bastard of Chrissy Teigen? Count on your bippy. Typing with conviction means that the words I write actually mean something! I have not done any research because I am poor in science, but history will show that the loudest typers in the room are really the ones who have something very important to say. It’s me, bitch. And Emily, is it you?

Emily: Megan, I think your theory can best be proven by any film about important journalism. Are the Woodwards and Bernsteins of the silver screen sitting still around the office and are they finding small ideas? No. They blow a number of Pulitzer words on their fingers and those words appear from unbelievably loud typewriter sounds. Loud typing is the equivalent of driving straight ahead with a muscle car. It forces people to take note of you whether they want to or not. The satisfying typewriter claws of the, once again awful, MacBook keyboard are the writing equivalent of poor fuel consumption, not a seat belt with a shitty-yet-attractively featured Chevelle. They may be annoying, but they made you look.

Megan: I refer to Look Who’s Talking, a film about talking sperm that might also be pro-life, for yet another example of loud tappity-tappity. In this film, Kirstie Alley plays an accountant who has an affair with her boss and gives birth to a child – a blond moppet named Mikey whose inner monologue is inexplicably the voice of Bruce Willis. At one point in the film, Kirstie Alley is in her predecessor’s large office and frantically taps the keys of a giant calculator from the late ’80s (calculator?), Spitting out tape – a visual and auditory treat that calls for attention to the perverse satisfaction of looking at a dot-matrix printer that does its small anachronistic dance. The power with which she hit those keys and the loud crackling brought me not only about how important it is to pay your taxes and have a good accountant, but also the power of a strong index finger and keyboard of any kind with powerful switches. I think that’s what they’re called, but I’m not as smart as I seem. She hit those keys like a contemptuous woman, and you know, I bet those numbers were cracked much harder than they should have been, but that’s fine. She! Used to be! Angry! I knew it by typing.

Emily:Punching Keys Like a Woman Scorned: Loud Typing as Signifier for Female Rage in the Films of Amy Heckerling. That sounds like a dissertation waiting to be written. But there is some kind of violence with hard typing that causes me to be very raised on my keyboard, even if I only write about what whales can whisper in the depths of a shimmering sea. The resulting racket of the keystroke gives me the feeling that a concert pianist is building up to a crescendo. I am convinced that writing will improve and there is absolutely nothing that proves me wrong. That’s why it sounds good to me.

.