Lou Williams, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard talked about the Clippers’ action at the close.

Lou Williams, 33, the security guard at the Los Angeles Clippers, said they literally hadn’t even spoken or talked about it. They are very excited about the group they have. They are confident in the guys they have in the locker room.

Paul George on what Clippers need to improve – “We have slips during the game that I think we can limit, whether they start or end the game, both areas that I think we can improve can slip. “pic.twitter.com/bPorvEviUe

Kawhi Leonard on the trade date – “I’m good. We’ve played better lately. As I’ve always said, we just want to be more consistent, make fewer mistakes, and if that’s what we have, we have to keep going. No complaints, we have a good team and a high chance. “Pic.twitter.com/nJ1MEmqLf4

