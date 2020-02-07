Lottie Tomlinson reveals how she deals with the death of mother and sister

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

Lottie Tomlinson has told how she deals with the loss of her mother and sister, trying to help others in a similar situation.

Lottie, her brother Louis Tomlinson and the rest of their family lost their mother, Johannah Deakin after a long-term battle with leukemia in December 2016, and were left destroyed in the sudden death of their sister, Felicite, in March 2019.

The social media influencer broke into tears as she talked about her mother as part of Sue Ryder’s grieving campaign and said, “I could never have asked for a better mother. She did everything for us, she made sure we had everything we needed.

“She had seven children and we were just her life. I’m so lucky, some people don’t get it. “

Lottie worked with Sue Ryder’s charity for their # JustSaySomething campaign in an effort to help others be open about sadness.

She admitted that the most difficult part in the months after her mourning was that people avoid talking about her mother or sister in case it would upset her.

Lottie explained: “I think one of the most difficult things for me is that people don’t start talking about it. That is even more difficult because you have lost that person and they fade, because people are not talking about them.

The family lost their mother, Johannah Deakin, pictured here with son Louis Tomlinson, in 2016 (Photo: Rex Features)

“You have to keep talking about it, because otherwise you will get lost with your feelings and I think you can send it to a fairly dark place.”

She admitted that losing her mother so young frightened her and she tried to hide her feelings as much as possible.

“I certainly developed some anxiety after losing my mother, because the scariest thing for me is of course losing a parent when you’re young and that’s what happened,” she explained.

Felicite (left) also died suddenly in March 2019 (Photo: Lottie Tomlinson / Instagram)

‘I try to be as strong as possible all the time and that is almost always a mistake, because I always try to put on a brave face and I don’t always let myself be upset because it’s almost like I’m not doing well.

“But it’s okay not to be okay, and you can have bad days, you can have bad weeks, you can have bad months but there is nothing permanent and it will pass and you will have the good times and you will have bad times have as well. “

Heidi Travis, Chief Executive at Sue Ryder, added: “Each of us will probably one day experience mourning or want to support someone else who is.

Lottie collaborates with Sue Ryder to help others struggling with grieving (Photo: Sue Ryder)

“Sue Ryder’s research shows that mourning can be a trigger for feelings of depression and anxiety for many people, but it also points to some simple ways in which we can better support ourselves and each other.

“We seem to be in a perfect storm. People who have experienced a mourning want to open up but do not feel they can; and those who want to support those who deal with grief are too afraid to say the wrong thing. This leaves us with a harmful silence.

Louis Tomlinson



“Whether you are someone who mourns and does not know how to ask for help or if you are a partner, friend or colleague of someone you think is struggling with his grief, Sue Ryder hopes our #JustSaySomething campaign can offer people with the confidence to start those conversations. “

Go to sueryder.org/copingwithgrief for grieving sources with practical and emotional advice for both parties to encourage conversations about grieving.





