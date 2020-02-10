Loss to the red wings is totally excusable

The Boston Bruins unfortunately saw their winning streak come to a standstill in the last six games against the Detroit Red Wings housed in the basement.

A loss in the overall ranking with a percentage point of only 0.268% this year is usually considered to be terrible. However, the Boston Bruins should have no cause for concern about this loss.

The Boston Bruins played in Detroit just 22 hours after the puck drop in their game with the Arizona Coyotes. The puck drop at 12:30 meant they had a minimal recovery time, even if they included a flight to Michigan.

The odds were stacked before the game even started, and the sluggish Boston Bruins ad was a very likely consequence of that planning.

Also keep in mind that Tuukka Rask usually does one start and Jaroslav Halak the other. While Halak was still healthy enough to insure himself, he suffered from an illness that meant Rask was called too late for a second start within 24 hours. not ideal either.

The Boston Bruins may not have left Detroit with the win, and the Red Wings seem to have our number this season, but it cannot be said that they have had no red-hot attempt to take a seventh straight win.

Brendan Perlini opened the Red Wings round in the second round, but in the first thirty seconds of the third round, the Bruins pulled the level with the kind permission of Torey Krug.

At no point in the game did Detroit really take control, not based on Corsi, scoring chances or anything else, other than the fact that they had more pucks past Rask than we, Jonathan Bernier. The Red Wings netminder used this opportunity to prove our nemesis and dropped all but one of the 40 shots we shot at his net.

With a view to the expected goals of the two teams, Bernier was the difference maker in this game. The Boston Bruins had an expected goal of 2.72 due to their dominance. For comparison: The Red WIngs should expect 2.44 goals. the difference was Bernier.

In terms of shots, the Bruins made 12 in the first period alone. By the end of the second period, Detroit had put only 13 pucks on Tuukka’s Rask network, though one had passed it. Having 40 shots and only showing 1 goal, while your opponent has half the shots and three times the goals, sometimes summarizes hockey luck.

It’s an unforgettable result for the Boston Bruins and one that they want to leave behind quickly, but it’s also a result that happens sometimes and can be swept under the carpet.

The Bruins were not a bad team and as a result of an unfortunate game, have no doldrums. The calm in December is clearly noticeable and I would expect them to greet the Montreal Canadiens with fire in their belly in the TD Garden.

From there, we focus on the next games, hopefully with healthy support. We’re going to face Detroit again this weekend, with a rather questionable schedule. A 1:00 p.m. start on Saturday followed by a flight to New York for a 3:30 p.m. start on Sunday. Did we upset someone in the league planning office or something?

