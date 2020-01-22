Loss of face: Prime Minister Modi must assert the credibility of his government

Suddenly, a trivial question began to circumnavigate the political circles of Bihar, which caused consternation in the BJP circle. The question is: who heads the BJP government? Is it Narendra Modi or Amit Shah?

While a section of BJP leaders categorically rejects this, describing it as mere rumor, some leaders find reasons for this. Their argument is that without a fire inside, there should be no smoke. The argument finds its strength in Shah’s style of operation and in his sustained insistence that CAA, NRC and NPR would be implemented and that no force on earth could stop him.

Although Modi systematically castigated his opponents, Shah was more aggressive and unprepared. These leaders even confide that Modi wishes to dilute the legal provisions of these rules, but Shah is not at all prepared to concede any land.

It is in the context of this development that Modi-Shah intends to have a detailed discussion with the management of the RSS. Some senior BJP leaders either stayed away from the exercise or showed a lukewarm response.

In fact, women actively participating in the movement and using satyagraha across the country have pissed off Modi as well as some national leaders. It is feared that the way political developments take shape, even part of the bureaucracy, may adopt a passive attitude. At first, the Uttar Pradesh police were quite sensitive to political directives, but they too have developed a passive attitude in recent days after the women were at the forefront of the protest.

In protesting to take on a pan-Indian character, it is interesting to note that the allies of the Modi government began to desert the BJP. With a gross majority in Lok Sabha, the BJP may not be bothered by their dissent, but it would certainly erode the basis of public confidence in the Modi government. Two powerful allies of the BJP, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan, have already firmly opposed the government’s conception of propelling the citizen matrix. While Akali Dal has refused to contest the election of the Delhi assembly in alliance as a protest, they have now openly expressed the request to go back, much to the regret of the Modi-Shah suit.

If they had fully subscribed to Modi’s accusation of the CAA and NRC protest movement, then they should have appreciated it for criticizing the opposition for “spreading lies” and his allegations against the media for bias. SAD deplored the Modi government for its conspiracy to force citizens to queue to prove their citizenship.

The BJP has lost its most important ally, Shiv Sena. Another ally, Nitish Kumar, refused to follow his line on CAA and NRC. Their alienation from Modi’s action clearly shows that the Sikhs and the Biharis do not want to follow his line. Their position would invariably have an impact on the polls in Delhi. Akali Dal MP Manjinder Singh Sirsa is already registered: “Our leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has always argued that all religions should be included in the CAA and that Muslims should not be left behind. During our meeting with the BJP, we were asked to reconsider our position on the CAA but we refused to do so. Shiromani Akali Dal firmly believes that Muslims cannot be excluded from CAA. ”

In an important statement, Paswan joked, “The government thinks it has the majority, so it can do whatever it wants. They can bring in any law. He criticized the inclusion of new requests in the NPR and the way the government was handling student protests. He also raised the issue of date of birth. He said that a large number of people had no documents on their birth and that it was not possible for a political party to withdraw citizenship from persons belonging to a religion.

The police forcibly took away bottles of water, cookies and blankets were strongly criticized by this section of BJP leaders. They allege that these brutal police actions would erode the party base in the UP, and for this Yogi must be held accountable. Yogi’s thugs sneaking into protest camps to give him a bad name are also criticized.

The worst incident to happen to Amit Shah is the denial of his own ministry that no “tukde-tukde” gang has ever existed in the country. Gokhale had filed for RTI after Shah said at a rally in Delhi that the “tukde-tukde gang” should receive a lesson. Gokhale also sought to know whether the ministry had drawn up a list of the leaders and members of this “gang”, and under what criminal provisions an action was planned against them. Over the past four years, Shah has systematically insinuated this phrase. But in the end, it turned out to be a smear campaign against leftist student leaders, in particular Shah’s Kanhaiya Kumar. Unfortunately for Shah, he came out with a clear and simple answer to all the questions: he had no information regarding the “tukde-tukde gang”.

It is the most ridiculous development. How could the Minister of the Interior have told such egregious lies? He made the imaginary tukde-tukde gang the greatest threat to India and its democracy.

The writer is a freelance journalist.

The views are personal.

