Photo: ClutchPoints

Injuries almost completely eliminated for Anthony Davis, Davis had been injured ten days ago and there was much concern among them Los Angeles Lakers about his injury. Nevertheless, Davis could play against it Houston Rockets This evening. Although the player did not train with the team yesterday, it can still be used against the Harden team.

Lakers ok without Davis

Without Davis, the Lakers have won three of their last four games. Instead of Davis Kyle Kuzma always played in the basic quintet and he did it well.

New opportunities

However, Davis’ return seems imminent and training Frank Vogel has given his approval: “We do not want to force his return, we will be very careful when we bring him back. Of course I am very happy that Davis will return soon. It is also nice to see how other players like Kuzma or Dudley It’s an advantage that children can grow. I’m always trying to look at positive things. ”

Davis’ absence was difficult for the Lakers, but it also created a good opportunity for others to show up. Now, however, Anthony Davis is preparing to return, at the crucial moment of the season.