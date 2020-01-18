Los Angeles Kings 3rd Period Rally Too Small, Too Late

Two consecutive road goal losses would drive most coaches crazy. And even though Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan seems to have kept his reason, he is nevertheless frustrated. McLellan likes their comeback from Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers, but that’s how it got off to a bad start.

For fans, it’s horror to see a 4-0 deficit unfold. For McLellan, it was clear that his players were not following what they were working on. In simpler terms, really, they didn’t show up ready.

“The return is in our DNA,” McLellan told Jon Rosen of LAKingsInsider.com after the defeat in South Florida. “He’s been there all year. It shouldn’t go anywhere. It should always be there. This part, I tip my hat to the guys, but everything that got into the game, I’m really disappointed. The details that we had and the adjustments that we tried to make in the first period were non-existent. It was as if the guys weren’t even present at the meeting, and that’s really important.… The mistakes that we committed, disappointed. We haven’t shown it for a long time. “

Three goals in the third period after a 4-0 delay was a bright sign for Los Angeles.

So true. In the ups and downs of the past few months, the Kings have not allowed more than four goals in regulation since October 30, 36 games. This statistic confirms McLellan’s contention that the team generally doesn’t make a ton of mistakes.

One of the biggest obvious mistakes against the Panthers (25-16-5, 55 points, fourth place in the Atlantic Division) was that the Kings (18-26-5, 41) generally gave Florida players too of room to do things. happen. The first three goals came from bing-bing games. The last one was after a turnover.

Sizzling Comeback Saved Game from total disaster

Imagine, then, how would McLellan feel if the score got worse than 4-0? But no. Drew Doughty was a catalyst in Los Angeles’ third three-goal period. He was credited with a pass, but the Kings’ first two goals were fixed on his wrists from the point. Alex Iafallo rocked the first one. Adrian Kempe was credited with the second.

Later, Anze Kopitar’s rebound goal put the Kings to one with 2:40 left. A lot of pressure in Los Angeles after that didn’t lead to a leveling goal.

Anze Kopitar finished with a goal and two assists in the 4-3 loss.

On Tuesday, the Kings failed in an attempt to maintain a 3-2 lead and lost to Tampa Bay in a shootout, 4-3. Nikita Kucherov’s boomer from good point after a great head-to-head victory was the tying goal with a goalkeeper drawn and a skater advantage 6 out of 5 with just over a minute to play. Steven Stamkos’ dirty goal in the upper corner of the crossbar past Jonathan Quick was the winner of the shootout.

Nikita Kucherov of Tampa Bay released a snapshot to tie Los Angeles in the settlement en route to a 4-3 shootout victory over Tueday. (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Win this showdown and maybe that’s another story. This is how it went for these kings, where the little things end up making a huge difference in the results.

McLellan: Kings needle shows the right path

McLellan spoke to Rosen about the team’s position after the loss to Tampa.

“When we talk about a month or two months of work, is the needle going in the right direction? I believe him. We’re going to have ebbs and flows, we’re going to have ups and downs, we’re going to be playing against very good teams, which we are right now. You look at the combined home records of these teams that we play on this road trip, from Vegas, it’s damn strong. And there was a time earlier in the year when we struggled, we couldn’t get close on the road. So, overall, overview, macro, yes. Microphone? I don’t know how much the needle has moved tonight, but it is going in the right direction. “

Kings coach Todd McLellan at LAKingsInsider.com

The Philadelphia Flyers game to finish five games in nine days on Saturday is Los Angeles’ last game before the break for the stars. It will be a big test. A win could go a long way in gaining ground in the second half of the season for a possible runoff to the playoffs.

But the threshold for the playoffs is far and the margin of error is reduced with each loss. Los Angeles is on a three game skate and is 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

“It was the desperate game that started in the second half of the third,” Kopitar told The Associated Press about the late push against Florida. “We have to figure out how to get this to the start of the games.”

Still, the Kings put fear into the Panthers. “We needed two runs at home,” said Brian Boyle of Florida at the PA. “It’s a good lesson to see how quickly he can get away from you.”

The Kings have learned everything about how things can get away from you in the late disappointment against the Lightning (28-15-4, 60 points, second place in the Atlantic Division).

ESPN ranks Kings fourth in NHL

ESPN has Los Angeles 28th out of 31 teams in its last power ranking. Southern California rival Anaheim Ducks (18-24-5, 41 points), with whom the Kings are tied for last place in the Pacific Division, is 30th. A 1-3 road start is not what the Kings were looking for. They don’t want to end it 1-4.

To beat the Flyers (25-17-6, 56 points, tied for fourth in the Metropolitan Division) and get the desperately needed two points, Los Angeles would be wise to improve its finish. The Kings overtook Tampa Bay 41-38 and Florida 30-26 and got no points in the standings to prove it.

Defensively, Los Angeles must have an answer for two Philadelphia scorers 40 points and over – Sean Couturier (13 goals, 28 assists) and Travis Konecny ​​(15 goals, 25 assists).

Sean Couturier is the leader of the Flyers with 41 points. (Photo AP / Seth Wenig)

The Flyers lost 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens (21-21-7, 49 points, fifth place in the Atlantic Division) Thursday. On January 29 – after Kopitar played the All-Star game for the fifth time – the Kings got another shot at the Lightning, this time at the Staples Center to start the second half of the season.