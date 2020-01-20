Lorraine drops Caprice Bourret does not return to Dancing On Ice

Lorraine Kelly seemed to promise that Caprice Bourret will not return to Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Last night, fans of the ice skating show were amazed after hosts Holley Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced that Caprice and pro-skating partner Hamish had “gone their separate ways”.

Without further explanation, the couple did not run on Sunday and it was not confirmed whether they would return.

However, Lorraine seemed to suggest that this would not be the case, speculating about who the celebrity behind The Masked Singer’s Octopus was.

She said: “I still think the Octopus is Caprice, even though she … is not really doing Dancing On Ice … but it’s a whole different story!”

Lorraine seemed to reveal that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing On Ice

Caprice and Hamish are said to have separated

Caprice went to Twitter after the strange announcement last night when fans interviewed her in the news.

She liked a number of tweets about the situation, including one that ITV asked to reveal the truth.

Holly and Phil’s announcement stunned Dancing On Ice viewers last night

A tweet read, “So now we just ignore #DancingOnIce and wait for @dancingonice to give us more @ CapriceBourret_ information, right?”

Another silently agreed: “@dancingonice stupid announcement – more info please regarding @CapriceBourret_ and @HamishGaman. Surely you must have expected the reaction if you only give half a story.”

Caprice liked these two tweets and others when fans ran to Twitter to ask about their well-being.

Apparently to confirm that she was fine, she didn’t tweet about the situation, but the likes said it all.

While a fan tweeted about waiting for answers, others simply asked what must have happened.

Then Caprice liked a tweet asking if she had left the show and confirmed that she had split up with Hamish.

* Lorraine airs on ITV on weekdays at 9 a.m.