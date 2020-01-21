Lori Harvey Pleases No Offense With Criminal Policy Hit & Run (Update)

Lori Harvey has refused to plead guilty to criminal hit-and-run charges after being accused of leaving the scene of a Los Angeles crash.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Lori has filed a non-guilty plea today in a LA County court. Now that he has decided to fight it, Lori is ordered to return to court next month for a preliminary hearing.

Lori faces two misdemeanor charges, one count of resisting / delaying / obstructing a peace officer, and one count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

He reportedly faces a jail term if convicted on charges.

Authorities will officially charge Lori this month. The actual incident occurred in October when Lori allegedly drove her car into another vehicle, causing her to flip over. The crash happened in Beverly Hills.

He allegedly tried to leave the scene following the incident, but police found him walking down the street a short distance from the scene. Witnesses told police they saw Lori texting and driving before the crash.

Lori did this after returning to the states from a birthday vacation in Jamaica with a host of famous friends and her current Future mansss.

