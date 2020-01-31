“Loretta” Google Commercial makes you ugly during the Super Bowl

Do you want to spend your entire money? Super Bowl Sunday uncontrollable sobbing about a minute and a half commercial for Google Assistant?

If so, we have exactly what you are looking for.

Among the swarms of advertisements that make their official debut on the greatest day of football, there is one that made us stop and think about love, loss, our own grandparents and how the little things in life sometimes take the greatest place in our hearts .

While the soft sound of a piano is playing in the background, an older man is heard with Google Assistant. All we see is his screen. “How not to forget”, he searches, learning that a useful tip is to “repeat a detail.”

“Hey Google, show me pictures of me and Loretta,” he says. Within a micro second, Google replies: “Here are your photos” and retrieves photos of the man and his deceased wife, Loretta. He says with a smile: ‘Do you remember? Loretta hated my mustache. ” Google tells him: “Okay, I’ll remember that.”

“Remember, Loretta liked to go to Alaska! And scallops,” he says, while a picture of the couple fishing in Sitka takes over the screen. Again, Google promises to “remember that.”

The man then asks Google to show him ‘photos of our anniversary’. Google Assistant obliges, and asks him to remember the way his dear Loretta would sniff when she laughed.

“This is what you told me to remember,” message Google the man, with the following and the dates they were said: “Loretta peed tunes, Loretta’s favorite flowers were tulips, Loretta had the most beautiful handwriting, Loretta always said tickle pink, Loretta always said “don’t miss me too much” and “get out of the house.”

“Remember,” he tells Google, before taking his puppy out for a walk, “I am the happiest man in the world.”

To make all this even deeper, the commercial was inspired by the real story of the grandfather of a Google employee, who even lent his voice to the advertisement.

“At the age of 85, he will make his film debut for millions of people,” said Google’s chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier for him.”

