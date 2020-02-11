Lords of Exile is a new action sidescroller with great Castlevania vibes

Retro sidescrolling ninja games make a great renaissance, but there is no need to stop there! There are many other popular classic platform sidecrollers that we can tap – such as Castlevania. In that sense, the solo Spanish developer CZAzuaga has set up a formal development studio, Squidbit Works, to introduce his new game, Lords of Exile. It seems to be loaded in the best way with classic Konami Castlevania vibes, it feels like a natural continuation of what Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon started. The game is currently scheduled for ‘PC and consoles’ for the 2020 release, and it will go to Kickstarter for additional funding in the near future.

The game does not yet have a trailer, but has been in development for a few years and numerous attractive GIFs and screenshots have been released to set the tone.

Lords of Exile is an exciting debut for Squidbit Works

Lords of Exile is set in the suffering countries of Exilia, and “Only a heart that thirsts for blood and revenge can bring back hope and defeat darkness.” As such, you play as Gabriel, a cursed warrior who is only forced by revenge and blood lust. In short, it sounds like the life of the party.

In terms of gameplay functions, Squidbit Works promises the responsiveness of controls that are expected from modern games, but presented with polished 8-bit graphics inspired by the Japanese animation from the 90s. Like a leading actor from Castlevania, Gabriel will enjoy a mix from melee battles and tossing weapons, with the additional ability to race. He will also have three “forces of shadows,” which sound great, although I have no idea what they are. Ultimately, Lords of Exile promises eight levels of very intensive action.

And if you’re a fan of the thick sound of Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, you’ll be happy to know that Lords of Exile uses the sound chip from that console and some added anime flavor to create the sound effects and soundtrack. An example is available.

This is all we know about the title now, but keep an eye on updates for when this title lands on Kickstarter. I have been following the development of Lords of Exile on Twitter for a while now and it was quite fun to see. CZAzuaga regularly asks the audience about what they like, so if you value a developer who keeps fans involved, give him a follow-up, especially if you like 8-bit Gothic action.

