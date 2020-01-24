Entertainment

An Instagram kiss and inflatable unicorn horns indicate that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are meeting.

Friday evening, Tatum published an image of himself posing as the singer of “Bang Bang” who kisses his chin. They both wear unicorn ears and horns.

This is the first photo of Jessie J on Instagram of the actor from “Magic Mike” since her birthday in March. The couple briefly called at the end of last year of their relationship, which began in 2018.

The singer told The Times newspaper in June that it was difficult to lobby at the start of their relationship, saying they were photographed before the relationship even really started.

“We needed time to get to know each other,” she said. “We just spent our first vacation together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I say.”

They met after Tatum split from actress Jenna Dewan, with whom he has a daughter named Everly. They announced their breakup in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage.