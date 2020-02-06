Looking for V-Day Date? You can now purchase partners on the parody website “Amazon Dating”

Smartphones, laptops, clothing, milk, garden tools, cricket bats, breakfast cereals, bananas, a Blu-ray disc from Baghban – you name it and the item is probably already on the Amazon e-commerce website that you can buy and have delivered for the door, all from the comfort of your home.

But have you ever thought about buying a date for Valentine’s Day (online) for yourself?

Amazon Dating lets you do exactly that, except that you can’t really buy another person, nor is the website affiliated with Amazon from OG Jeff Bezos.

The satirical website developed by content makers Ani Acopian, Suzy Shinn, Morgan Gruer & Thinko, takes a not-so-subtle excavation in online dating culture and the associated toxicity.

This becomes clear as soon as you click on the tab “Your last relationship” on the website of the parody and immediately remember why it was your “last relationship”.

Amazon Dating responds to the commodification of individuals as items for sale in dating apps and greets you with the Amazon-like message, and urges you to view the “Deals of the day” for maximum return .

We “bought” Teddy for $ 20 (Rs 1400). 87 years old with the coveted height of 6’9 “(nice), Teddy comes with certain” product details “.

1) Teddy doesn’t feel guilty if he stays Saturday night

2) He leaves a voicemail every time

3) Watch the sunset with you

The faux customer review only added to the hilarity, one of which was as follows:

“To be honest, I didn’t expect much, but it immediately had a partial load, and it didn’t take long before it did all sorts of actions that everyone fooled !! My 9-year-old grandson, in particular, was quite pleased with it. So a very cute toy that was exactly as described and did not disappoint! ”

If you happen to be an Amazon Prime member, you will get Teddy on the same day as your “purchase” for free.

After you confirm your order, an Amazon-like order confirmation message will appear on the screen.

However, not all customers were satisfied with their orders. One of those who “bought” the 78-year-old Cora was disappointed that the product had died within months of purchase.

“I bought this as a birthday gift for my single in November. Had a good life, really enjoyed it, easy to hold. But it died last month! It worked at about half strength. It was extremely weak and then it died completely. I had expected a reliable product, but it is not worth the purchase if it dies a few months later. Very disappointing! “read the faux reaction.

The satirical website is peppered with various “RickRolls”, one of which is activated when you click on the “Help” tab. Please do not.

Amazon Dating also constantly reminds you that it is not real if you click on “FAQ” and the “About” sections.

One of the website’s masterminds informed Twitterverse about their invention and wrote: “I wasn’t very lucky with dating apps, so I worked with @amazon to make a better one (sic)”. When Insider came in contact with the real Amazon spokesperson, “no comment” was the e-commerce website’s response, suggesting that the parody website has nothing to do with the OG website.

I wasn’t very lucky with dating apps, so I worked with @amazon to make a better one 👀💘https: //t.co/ticxR7j7CO

– ani acopian (@aniacopian) 4 February 2020

come play with us at https://t.co/ticxR7j7CO pic.twitter.com/6V8eFY7s8S

– ani acopian (@aniacopian) 4 February 2020

However, Amazon Dating was well received on Twitter.

lolll @jeremiahjw so many reviews !! pic.twitter.com/JXXbTlpaed

– Jonathan Howard (@staringispolite) 4 February 2020

Non-ghosting agreement … I’m dead, so good!

– Kunal Tandon (@KunalTandon) 4 February 2020

The worst thing about Amazon Dating is that it is always out of stock.

– Tobias ᴠᴀɴ sᴄʜɴᴇɪᴅᴇʀ (@vanschneider) 4 February 2020

The level of detailing by the makers and developers on the fake website did not remain unpleasant.

the attention to detail is amazing. that batshit Amazon product URLs, the header and links, cheaper second-hand options for third parties … hats off

– Chris Maddox (@comaddox) 4 February 2020

Do you still hope that your soulmate is in the non-swept pages of a dating app? You have been warned.

