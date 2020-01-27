Photo: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

25. Zach LaVine

He will have his last “breakout” season as he establishes himself as the leader of the Chicago Bulls and as an all-star, if not all-star, cross-border commuter in the Eastern Conference. He’s the first choice for a reason and wants to delight the city of Chicago with his electric play style – not to mention the stunning dunks he routinely performs. Expect LaVine to talk to all the stars this season as it leads Chicago to a much-needed playoff space for the franchise.

Prediction 2020: 24 PPG, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

24th D’Angelo Russell

This is a great year of potential growth for D’Angelo Russell. Without Klay Thompson, presumably until after the all-star break, Russell will be the second offensive option for a Warriors team that plays at a fast pace – with exactly what Russell has to offer. Russell will be headed by former MVP Steph Curry, not to mention Steve Kerr, the percentage leader and head coach of the NBA with three field goals. I expect D’Angelo Russell to have a great year that will make him a suspected place among the best NBA players at the end of NBA season 202.

Prediction 2020: 20 PPG, 4 rebounds, 6 assists

23rd Jimmy Butler

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. He is the only all-star player on a Miami team hoping to get into the playoffs. His intensity and combination of defense and offensive make him one of the best playmakers and performers of the Eastern Conferences. Jimmy Butler will be number one in a rebuilding Miami Heat squad, which should give him the opportunity to take on games that are subject to his use. Butler is a growing legend in the Miami region and fans love him. As the Heat continues to mesh and may add another All-Star player during the close, Butler will highlight what Heat has been lacking in the ability to have a player who does the big time shots lately. Expect the heat to be heavily dependent on Jimmy Butler during the season as he is finally playing with a team for a full season again – for the first time since his Chicago Bulls trade.

Prediction 2020: 23PPG, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

22nd Trae Young

Stephen Curry 2.0. Young was the first design piece in the conversion of the Hawks franchise. After a slow start to his rookie campaign in 2018, Young ended the second half of the season with multi-year international prodigy Luka Doncic. The Hawks are ready for a big 2019 season when they add Jabari Parker, Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter among others. Young has so many offensive options that Atlanta electrifies like the Chicago Bulls this year. Make sure Young scores some great goals as he rapidly progresses to become a Borderline All Star player he is expected to reach by the end of the 2020 season.

Prediction 2020: 22 PPG, 4 rebounds, 9 assists

21st Rudy Gobert

His name is always on the list. Gobert has been a staple of offensive and defense in Utah for years, and it’s hard to imagine where they would be without his presence. He is solid in every game and consistently achieves a double double. He is still in his prime and I would imagine his productivity to be at its highest over the next few years. In any case, he’ll give jazz a solid line and strive in every game if he’s healthy – what more can you ask of a solid two-way player?

Prediction 2020: 16 PPG, 12 rebounds, 1 assist

20th Pascal Siakam

There is no Kawhi Leonard in 6 yet, so someone has to take the helm at the primary striker position in Toronto. Siakam was there live in the playoffs and developed into an excellent NBA starter and an up-and-coming international talent of the NBA. Siakam was only 25 years old and shot over 50 percent of the field goal, while scoring just under 7 boards per game. Without “The Claw” in Toronto, the raptors have to rely on Siakam to play the lead behind point guard Kyle Lowry.

Prediction 2020: 21 PPG, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

19. Kyrie Irving

New city. New state. New fan base. Hype. Kyrie Irving leads the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant this season with an ACL injury. He has had an underestimated 2018 season with the Boston Celtics, in which he still scored an average of 23 PPG and 6 assists per game. It will be the main option in a team that is looking for playmakers who are not on the ball. So expect Kyrie to return to her usual form unless there are serious injuries. He will delight Brooklyn fans, but also regularly expects great stat lines from Kyrie as he establishes himself as a player who doesn’t need another All-Star companion.

Prediction 2020: 24 PPG, 5 rebounds, 7 assists

18. Devin Booker

It’s been a big year for the Phoenix Suns. They will try to avoid a season loss in 2020 as they have added seasoned point guard Ricky Rubio to compliment the return of DeAndre Ayton, the first overall winner. Booker will be offensive against double teams throughout the season, but it won’t stop him. If Booker is healthy, there is no stopping him. He had periods when he wasn’t particularly constant, but either way he’s an elite player in the NBA and should make a potential all-star selection this season.

Prediction 2020: 28 PPG, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

17. Paul George

Who would have predicted that Paul George would have landed on the Clippers this season. Especially at Kawhi ?? !! George will add extra defensive intensity to the already highly defensive Clippers team. Its ability to play in two ways gives the clippers the ability to place the floor incredibly efficiently, especially with Lou Williams and Kawhi Leonard. George will be an impressive player in the Western Conference as he tries to lead her to a top playoff seed.

Prediction 2020: 22 PPG, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

16. Zion Williamson

I think Zion is the real deal. It is unguarded. Nobody in the NBA reflects their athleticism or physical abilities. I expect Zions to launch every game in anticipation of their health. He is dominant in color and too fast to stay ahead of him without the help of a double team. He is too big to have a security guard as he would only be “Giannis” his way to the edge for a quick flush. Zion will establish itself as a superstar of rapid advancement by the end of the 2020 season, when the pelicans try to assert themselves at a crowded and competitive western conference.

Prediction 2020: 21 PPG, 8 rebounds, 3 assists

15. Damian Lillard

It’s a great time, man. He’s a guy you love on your team, but hate to play against it. D.O.L.L.A lady can do everything. The Trailblazers transformed their bank this off-season with the additions of Rodney Hood, Kent Bazemore and Mario Hezonja. Dame will be an elite passer at the end of the season if he isn’t already, because the blazers want to reach the Western Conference Finale. It cannot be guarded on its own and is meticulously threaded into the defense while it looks simple. He single-handedly disassembled the Oklahoma City Thunder organization in the playoffs last year, and I’m curious to see how he appears as the first option in a now strong Blazers squad.

Prediction 2020: 26PPG, 5 rebounds, 7 assists

14. Bradley Beal

It’s going to be a tough season for the Washington Wizards. Your only bright light? Bradley Beal. Beal has been a consistent elite shooter in recent years and has emerged as a consistent first option that poses a threat. Since John Wall is absent all year round, the wizards in the guard position are incredibly thin overall. Beal will attempt most of the Wizards shots aggressively and appears to be ready to lead the team. He will make a statistical leap this season without John Wall being present, but still he will be a problem on the pitch – should he stay healthy at all times.

Prediction 2020: 28 PPG, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

13. Joel Embiid

Dudes a monster. Few great men have been able to achieve Shaq dominance in recent years, but Embiid embodies and is on the verge of reflecting these numbers and the game. He is returning to a new look and hopes to reach the NBA final this year. He is healthy and ready to make a similar impression this year to last year. Joel will be a dominant, steady player on the pitch if he stays healthy – although the 76s don’t plan on participating in all 82 games this season. He will take over the games and be dominant.

Prediction 2020: 28 PPG, 13 rebounds, 4 assists

12. Russell Westbrook

I don’t think it doubled an average of three times this year, doubling its historical course of three consecutive seasons by an average of three times. Russell Westbrook appears pleased with the fact that he will not be the primary ball handler for the Houston Rockets offensive, but rather will be able to do much more to help his support staff at the end of the offensive. It will still be the same spark plug for the Houston Rockets as when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although I believe its statistical value will decrease only slightly, it will still be productive enough to benefit. The Rockets are trying to establish themselves as legitimate playoff contenders.

Prediction 2020: 23 PPG, 8 rebounds, 11 assists

11. Luka Doncic

He didn’t look like a beginner last year and I’m sure he never felt that way. Luka Doncic’s abilities are only surpassed in the NBA, especially at his age. He was challenged by the toughest and most intimidating in Europe and NBA year 1, but remained unimpressed. I think Doncic is making a leap this year about how valuable he is, not just for the Dallas Mavericks but also for the teams that are preparing to play against him. He’s going to make the big pieces and has a first notch mentality, although he’s also a fix distributor.

Prediction 2020: 25 PPG, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

10. Nikola Jokic

Guys, just a tank. Plain and simple. He appears to be an offensive wizard and shows that you don’t have to have a big “eye-catching” aspect in your game to be successful. With a strong Denver Nuggets team, Nikola Jokic will put less pressure on the ball when dynamic players like Michael Porter Junior get into the rotation for the Nuggets. Jokic will continue to be the man who abandons the nuggets and remains a key player in the attack. By the end of 2020, Jokic will still be one of the most consistent, if not the most consistent, ball players in the league, with little uncertainty about what he can’t do on the court.

Prediction 2020: 21 PPG, 11 rebounds, 6 assists

9. Kristaps Porzingis

I think Kristaps will surprise many people this season. He and Luka Doncic will be one of the best tandems in the NBA feeding each other on their game. Kristaps built up what appeared to be a significant amount of muscle in the pre-season and expanded its reach. He is 7’2 without shoes and can drive up behind the arch. Not many great men in the NBA are so versatile. This will be a big comeback year for Kristaps Porzingis as he hopes to stay healthy throughout the season.

Prediction 2020: 24 PGG, 11 rebounds, 4 assists

8. Karl Anthony Cities

The Minnesota Timber-Wolves are Jimmy Butler-less when they start the season as a team to establish themselves. Karl Anthony Towns is certainly the most valued and best Timber-Wolves player – both defensive and offensive. I think in a less dramatic off-season season, KAT will improve his game. He has recently cut down trees from the depths, but can also pump fakes to the edge to achieve a powerful flush. He will establish himself as one of the best animal players in the league this season while leading the Timber Wolves.

Prediction 2020: 26 PPG, 12 rebounds, 4 assists

7. Kawhi Leonard

He is the first option on a Stud Clippers team and will continue to be the best and most dominant two-way player – obviously keeping his modest qualities. It’s been a big season for Kawhi and the Clippers, but with the experience in the playoffs and the great performances in the past big games, I’m sure that Kawhi is always just Kawhi and performs well under certain circumstances. He will be one of the best NBA players by the end of the 2020 season if he is not ranked higher than now. Expect big things from Kawhi and the Clippers as they try to establish their dominance among the top Western Conference rankings.

Prediction 2020: 26 PPG, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

6. Ben Simmons

It all depends on his product with his shot. I personally think Ben Simmons will be more “daring” with the ball as he wants to shoot consistently to bully his way to the edge. He plays as a unique hybrid between a striker and a point guard for ball handling. So he obviously has skills that few players can keep up with a minimum distance of 7 feet (not called Kevin Durant). I expect Ben to keep moving out of range as he tries to force the players to play on him if he prefers to drive to the basket. He’s an elite registerer and distributor, but there are sometimes dry spots where he doesn’t show up in games. At the end of the season, expect Ben Simmons to be some top 10 NBA talent as he and Joe Embiid try to lead the city of Philadelphia on a trip to the NBA finals.

Prediction 2020: 21 PPG, 9 rebounds, 9 assists

5. Stephen Curry

No, Klay Thompson. No Kevin Durant. No iggy. Steph Curry must return to his MVP form to lead the Warriors into a safe playoff position. It will put a lot more pressure on defense, but I’m not sure it will make a big difference. I assume that Steph Curry will be in the bubble of the MVP talk by the end of 2020, maybe even before the all-star break. As an elite distributor, he will offer us great games and unforgettable highlights. By the end of 2020, expect Steph Curry to be an established, productive MVP player in the NBA again.

Prediction 2020: 28 PPG, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

4. Anthony Davis

It is a new city, a completely different atmosphere for Anthony Davis than in 2018. He has played the leading role in New Orleans in recent years without playing with more star power than himself. Now he has the triple champion and King LeBron James. Should Anthony Davis remain injury-free for most of the season, I think he will continue to provide an excellent base for the Lakers Night. Expect him and LeBron James to click well and offer striking highlights to LA fans.

Prediction 2020: 24 PPG, 12 rebounds, 3 assists

3. LeBron James

He returned from an injury after a long hiatus as the Lakers had no place in the playoffs in the 2018 season. He looks much more comfortable this long off-season and with Anthony Davis pairing he should be pretty excited for the season. He will be happy about the LA fans and will continue to play as usual. After all, it’s the timeless LeBron James – what did you expect? He will always take part in the MVP discussion and could have the opportunity to take the award home again after the 2020 season.

Prediction 2020: 27 PPG, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

2. James Harden

I don’t see James Harden LeBron overtaking James in any other year except now. He will surely not surpass Giannis either. Harden is also the primary primary option for the Rockets with the significant growth of Russell Westbrook in Houston. He gets away with an average of 36 points per game and seems to keep his points per game average in the 1930s. We’ll see how far the Rockets can get into the playoffs behind Harden and Westbrook, but Harden’s ability to take on games has been surpassed by few in the NBA.

Prediction 2020: 31 PPG, 7 rebounds, 7 assists

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

This should be obvious to some. Giannis takes the throne from King James for best NBA player for the first time in 15 years. Take Giannis away from the dollars and you have a border squad in the east. Keep him on the team and you’ll have a squad that has the parts and skills to reach the Eastern Conference final. I expect Giannis to win his second MVP award while continuing his Shaq-like dominance by bobbing his way against elite defenders.

Forecasts for 2020 statistics: 28 PPG, 12 rebounds, 4 assists

Steph Curry is not injured in this case. Would you change something or add someone to the list? Let me know.