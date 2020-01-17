Looking back at the loss of Michigan basketball in Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines (11-6, 2-4 B1G) took to the streets again in a Big Ten fight against the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5, 4-3 B1G) but were unable to knock the winners out and lose through a gate from 90-83.

Isaiah Livers missed his fifth consecutive game with a groin injury, but trained with the team before the competition. Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 25 points that night, while Franz Wagner scored 18 points. Iowa’s Luka Garza showed another impressive performance, scoring 33 points in the evening after scoring 44 points in Crisler’s 103-91 win in Michigan on December 6th.

Michigan got off to a good start in the first half, but the Hawkeyes used an 18-2 run to take a 47-43 lead into the locker room over the Wolverines. Ineffective line-up combinations, outdated shots, and a few frustrating goalscores would cost Michigan in this game, but they were still in until the end and had a real shot to achieve this success.

The Wolverines led by up to seven points in the second half, but the Hawkeyes ended the game with a 22: 9 run similar to that in Minnesota, and the Wolverines fell back into rematch.

takeaways

This and the game on Sunday feel like they are winning with Isaiah Livers in the lineup. He warmed up with the team on Friday evening, but is not quite there yet. You will try it again on Wednesday.

Eli Brooks and Franz Wagner were great. Brooks has been fighting for the past month or so, but he was confident and in control during this game and found his strike from outside. Getting him back on the right track for this upcoming game could be huge, as could Wagner’s constant development into a great young player and someone who looks a lot like his older brother in terms of the role on the court.

This team plays hard for Juwan Howard and he knows how to push the right buttons to give them good chances on the pitch and to keep them calm. Still, this wasn’t a banner night for his lineup combinations, and it also showed a lack of depth with which the Wolverines are dealing in certain places. Having no Livers on the pitch doesn’t help, but Austin Davis had a hard time playing down the track when Brandon Johns awarded the foul. In this situation Michigan could have gone to David DeJulius with the three guards and Wagner with the four. Because Michigan has put Iowa to the test, their chances have deteriorated somewhat here because their great talent (including Jon Teske) isn’t as good as what Iowa threw out there with Garza and Ryan Krieder. Other than that, Adrien Nunez and Colin Castleton are basically not factors at the moment. It was a difficult time, but what they ran with tonight just didn’t work.

Zavier Simpson (7 points, 6 templates) had a quiet night. Nothing that he has done well or badly has been particularly noticeable, but you probably need more of him to win a game like this.

Big Ten officiating is a hot pile of rubbish. Not like burning paper and plastic waste. We speak of “week-long food, dirty diapers and burning sewage”. It’s not why they lost, but it certainly didn’t help. It cannot be ignored either. I don’t know if there is an edict across the league that needs to be issued in favor of the home teams to sort of “welcome, it’s hard to win on the street under the Big Ten brand,” but that doesn’t just happen in Michigan. This is a league-wide affair and means that the parity and the great competition will be nullified by the takeover. That is a lot of crap.

Michigan will have a home game against Penn State on Wednesday. The schedule starts to get a little easier for them as they only play a real street game (in Nebraska) until February 12th.